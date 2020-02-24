3 time numbering per line

$var="This is a book.
I am a boy.
What is your name?
Good morning!
hello, Tom!";
$var='
'. $var;
$var=str_replace(chr(10), chr(10).'(^)', $var);
$token=strtok($var, '^');
$counter=0;
$numbering='';
while ($token != false):
$numbering .=$counter++. $token;
$token=strtok('^');
endwhile;
$numbering=str_replace('0', '', $numbering);
echo $numbering;
The code above produces the result below.
I like to make my target result below.
The code below is one of my trials for my target result above.
$var=str_replace(chr(10), chr(10).'(^)[^]{^}', $var);
However, it produces the result below.