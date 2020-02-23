3 time numbering per line

#1 
$var="This is a book.
I am a boy.
What is your name?
Good morning!
hello, Tom!";

$var='
'. $var;
$var=str_replace(chr(10), chr(10).'(^)', $var);

$token=strtok($var, '^');

$counter=0;
$numbering='';
while ($token != false):
$numbering .=$counter++. $token;
$token=strtok('^');
endwhile;

$numbering=str_replace('0', '', $numbering);
echo $numbering;

The code above produces the result below.

I like to make my target result below.

The code below is one of my trials for my target result above.

$var=str_replace(chr(10), chr(10).'(^)[^]{^}', $var);

However, it produces the result below.

#2

You should look at the explode and implode methods.