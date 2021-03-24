3 shows and clickable under links

When the page is loading, the none of 3 DIVs is NOT shown.

(1) If you click “show1”, “show2”, or “show3” when none of 3 DIVs is not shown, the DIV1, DIV2 or DIV3 is shown

(1-1) If you click the “show1”, “show2” or “show3” again after the DIV1, DIV2, or DIV3 is shown, the DIV1, DIV2 or DIV3 is disappeared. So none of 3 DIVs is shown.

(1-2) If you click “show2” or “show3” after DIV1 is shown, the DIV1 is disappeared and the DIV2 or DIV3 is shown.

(2) When any of 3 DIVs is shown, it is located at below the center box which is cornsilk background and under the button “show2”.

(3) If you click the hide center, not only the center box which is cornsilk background but also DIV1, DIV2, or DIV3 is disappeared.