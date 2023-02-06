3 Rows: Always fill viewport, vertically?

Assuming I have I have a header, main-content, and footer as the only direct children of the body.

I want to always fill the entire viewport, and if the total height is < 100vh, I want main#main-content to expand to fill the viewport. If I knew the header and footer would always be the same height, it’d be easy (#main-content {min-height:calc(100vh - 160px)}

But if the header and footer might vary in height (say some of the header content wraps as the viewport gets smaller), what’s the best way to do this?

I could do it with Javascript and just measure the height of the footer/header on page load, and on window resize, but is there a way to do this in CSS?