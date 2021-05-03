3 col practice

Ok so decided to take the 3 col layout further and just do a practice on my own on CodePen.
Really pleased with it, except that middle column, as it looks so tightly squished up haha. I think cause of the text there.
How about a link to the pen?
That should be better.
Personal opinion, so take it for what you will
Hi @DaveMaxwell. Cool I’ll keep all that in mind. Thanks for the heads up on the text color. I’ll make em white . Maybe I can make that 80em 100% or 80% max-width instead.
@DaveMaxwell I tried setting a
min-width on the
main-column, but it didn’t do anything. There must be a reason why Paul didn’t set one.
Ok I played with this
.main-column {
font-family: Segoe UI, Freestyle Script;
flex: 2 0 50%;
margin: 0 0.625em;
padding: 10rem 5%;
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);
Something’s not right. My images are not resizing on page resize . I have
max-width:max-content; set even.
Fixed it. Changed it to 100%, and then set it on the
img instead. I don’t think the wrapper itself needs it.