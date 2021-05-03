3 col practice

HTML & CSS
#1

Ok so decided to take the 3 col layout further and just do a practice on my own on CodePen.

image
image1820×836 360 KB

Really pleased with it, except that middle column, as it looks so tightly squished up haha. I think cause of the text there.

#2

How about a link to the pen?

1 Like
#3

Course :slight_smile:

That should be better.

1 Like
#4

Personal opinion, so take it for what you will

  • 80em is a pretty narrow max width. Consider widening it or use a percentage instead.
  • It seems odd to have sidebars which are wider than the main content. I’d set a minimum-width on the main-content (like 50%) and let the sidebars adjust their width accordingly
  • You have much larger padding on the main content than the side bars. Consistency would help the readability there…
  • I know you’re playing but be very careful with your color choices. Too close to the backround hurts readability
2 Likes
#5

Hi @DaveMaxwell. Cool I’ll keep all that in mind. Thanks for the heads up on the text color. I’ll make em white :slight_smile: . Maybe I can make that 80em 100% or 80% max-width instead.

#6

@DaveMaxwell I tried setting a min-width on the main-column, but it didn’t do anything. There must be a reason why Paul didn’t set one.

#7

Ok I played with this

.main-column {
  font-family: Segoe UI, Freestyle Script; 
  flex: 2 0 50%;
  margin: 0 0.625em; 
  padding: 10rem 5%;
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);