3 col practice

Yes, just seen it. Ok so I did all those changes, and removed

letter-spacing: 0.25em; line-height:0.5em;

From

@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { /* For mobile phones: */ .nav { text-transform: capitalize; font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana; font-weight: 900; text-align:center; }