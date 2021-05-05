3 col practice

@TechnoBear @wake689 ok thanks. I will go through everything and make changes : remove line height, letter-spacing, and omit text size. It should be better after all these.
@TechnoBear I don’t see
letter-spacing in the
.nav ol you shared there?
It’s in the rules for
.nav.
Yes, just seen it. Ok so I did all those changes, and removed
letter-spacing: 0.25em;
line-height:0.5em;
From
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
/* For mobile phones: */
.nav {
text-transform: capitalize;
font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
font-weight: 900;
text-align:center;
}
Lines up nicely now. Though it can still be improved, I think. Maybe I should add in
flex-direction:columns to it?
A post was merged into an existing topic: Mobile blog
Do you know about flexbox? If not, I would read up about it first.
I see that you are using the code from another site and are modifying it. There’s an awful lot of redundant code in the CSS, to do with a clock. You may find that you learn more if you start your own site from scratch, building it as you learn, not trying to run before you can walk.
I have become familiar with it some, yes. What part of the code is redundant in the clock?
All of it. There is no clock in your practice CodePen.
@TechnoBear oh ok, thought you were talking about the one on my blog. I will remove it on CodePen then.
As @wake689 says, if you are going to use this pen to practice, then you should remove all the unnecessary code and try writing your own, rather than copying and pasting. Sure, use a basic template to start with, but don’t just copy everything, whether you need it or not.
Right. My two problems now are the nav being scrunched at the 768px screen resize point, and then in Yearly Outlook, the font is different for some reason. The latter issue is happening on my blog, not here in CodePen.
Then please ask about that in the thread for your blog, and not here. Cross-posting leads to nothing but confusion. (I have already moved one post into that thread.)
Use the “Analyze HTML” and “Analyze CSS” options on CodePen.
Looks like it’s only available to those with a Pro account. I don’t have this. Unless it doesn’t relate.
It is in the drop-down menu (top right) of each of the edit panels.
Thank you @SamA74 . I was looking in the wrong place.
Ok just done that for HTML and CSS. What is it supposed to do?
If you scroll through the panel, it will highlight any problems it finds.
Yep there was a couple I found. It’s awesome, thanks. All fixed up now.
Why have you used magic number 58px negative margin in your nav?
It’s that negative margin that causes your nav to overlap on small screen.
You also have an empty anchor taking up space which is why you hacked the following anchor into submission
<li><a href="/yearoutlook"></a></li>
<li><a href="/Anime" style="margin-left:-58px;">Anime</a></li>
Remove the empty element and remove the negative margin.
Ok done. There shouldn’t be an overlap now.