3 col practice

ladans37: ladans37: So at 4.5vw it will not resize you’re saying.

4.5vw is setting your font size to 4.5% of the viewport width. That seems a very strange unit to choose for font-size. You’ve also mixed that with letter-spacing of 0.25em. If you used the same units for your desktop view, you would have this:

Think about what you are doing, and choose the correct - and consistent - units for the task.

I’m not sure I’ve ever found a need to use letter-spacing , but I would certainly not use it in a mobile menu where space is at a premium.

.nav ol { list-style: none; line-height:0px; padding: 1em; margin: 1rem auto; display: flex; justify-content: space-between; max-width: 800px; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); }

Why are you using ems, rems and px values all mixed together here? And what on earth is line-height: 0px supposed to achieve? Of course things will overlap if you do that.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/line-height