3 col practice

Ok so decided to take the 3 col layout further and just do a practice on my own on CodePen.
Really pleased with it, except that middle column, as it looks so tightly squished up haha. I think cause of the text there.
Ok so decided to take the 3 col layout further and just do a practice on my own on CodePen.
Really pleased with it, except that middle column, as it looks so tightly squished up haha. I think cause of the text there.
How about a link to the pen?
Course
That should be better.
Personal opinion, so take it for what you will
Hi @DaveMaxwell. Cool I’ll keep all that in mind. Thanks for the heads up on the text color. I’ll make em white . Maybe I can make that 80em 100% or 80% max-width instead.
@DaveMaxwell I tried setting a
min-width on the
main-column, but it didn’t do anything. There must be a reason why Paul didn’t set one.
Ok I played with this
.main-column {
font-family: Segoe UI, Freestyle Script;
flex: 2 0 50%;
margin: 0 0.625em;
padding: 10rem 5%;
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);
Something’s not right. My images are not resizing on page resize . I have
max-width:max-content; set even.
Fixed it. Changed it to 100%, and then set it on the
img instead. I don’t think the wrapper itself needs it.
Use the “Analyze HTML” and “Analyze CSS” options on CodePen. You have a couple of typos which you should fix before you go any further. Then keep using the analysers every few minutes to check you haven’t made any more mistakes. It’s much easier to find and fix these things when there is only one or two.
@TechnoBear thanks, I will do that. Also, I’m not happy with the nav. It isn’t responding correctly on page resize.
On line 789, in a media query for mobile, in .nav{} you have:
font-size: 4.5vw;
Get rid of it and the menu items don’t resize to the huge size when you hit that smaller screen width.