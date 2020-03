how to make 2FA Authentication by sms, call voice or email, i want to to make a step 2 for security in my application si If a login to myaccount is attempted

i want to initiate 2fa with choice of SMS , email or call with PIN then to validate it are there any PHP frameworks or services Open Source or paid that could deliver this functionality for me?

i found Nexmo sms but it is for sms only and twilio authy… does any one have any reccomndation?