206 Partial Content

I have two questions regarding Partial Content requests.

1.When the browser(chrome) makes a partial request with “Range” set to “bytes=0-” I cant imagine that it wants the entire file on the initial request, so what is the purpose of this request(Range: bytes=0-) and how should it be handled?

2.When the browser(chrome) makes a partial request with “Range” set to “bytes=123333-” I get the file content from position “123333” to the end and then return everything with the right headers.

So why does the browser continue to send 2-3 additional request > 123333 until it’s satisfied.

Neo