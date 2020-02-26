Hi, i need you help fellow geeks.

I have XAMPP installed on my machine. it’s been working fine until today.

Each time i wana administrate my MySQL database via PhpMyAdmin, i keep getting this “Access Denied” error:

#2002 - No connection could be made because the target machine actively refused it. The server is not responding (or the local server's socket is not correctly configured).

Below is an excerpt from mysql error log

130624 17:53:15 [Note] Plugin 'FEDERATED' is disabled. 130624 17:53:15 InnoDB: The InnoDB memory heap is disabled 130624 17:53:15 InnoDB: Mutexes and rw_locks use Windows interlocked functions 130624 17:53:15 InnoDB: Compressed tables use zlib 1.2.3 130624 17:53:15 InnoDB: Initializing buffer pool, size = 16.0M 130624 17:53:15 InnoDB: Completed initialization of buffer pool InnoDB: The first specified data file C:\xampp\mysql\data\ibdata1 did not exist: InnoDB: a new database to be created! 130624 17:53:15 InnoDB: Setting file C:\xampp\mysql\data\ibdata1 size to 10 MB InnoDB: Database physically writes the file full: wait... 130624 17:53:16 InnoDB: Log file C:\xampp\mysql\data\ib_logfile0 did not exist: new to be created InnoDB: Setting log file C:\xampp\mysql\data\ib_logfile0 size to 5 MB InnoDB: Database physically writes the file full: wait... 130624 17:53:17 InnoDB: Log file C:\xampp\mysql\data\ib_logfile1 did not exist: new to be created InnoDB: Setting log file C:\xampp\mysql\data\ib_logfile1 size to 5 MB InnoDB: Database physically writes the file full: wait... InnoDB: Doublewrite buffer not found: creating new

All contribution will be highly appreciated