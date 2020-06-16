2 forms 1 page URL parameter to fill both

Hey. I’m relatively new to this. Mostly a copy&paste, tweak a little kinda guy. I have a code with a hidden field that is filled by a url parameter which is an affiliate id. Completed code results in button that when clicked takes folks to that affiliates site.

I use a separate js code to fill the code above.

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is I want a second button going to a totally different site with a different id. On a different part of my site. Both filled by url parameters.

Something like https://blahblah.com/?id=abc&id2=123

Hidden field button code…

<script type="text/javascript">function getURL(val){ if(!val){ alert('Please enter the Code you were given. IF you were not given a Code, please enter Profitshare. Thank You!'); return false; } else{ base = 'https://site.com/?referral='; location = base + val; return false; }}</script><form id="form1" onsubmit="return getURL(this.id.value)" method="post" name="form1" action=""><label><input type="hidden" name="id" value="profitshare"></label><BR><label><input value="Visit" name="Submit" type="image" src="https://site.com/assets/images/image01.png?v16534898140951" alt="Visit Site" style="width:200px; height:48px;font-size:10pt;"> </label></form>

Form filler code…