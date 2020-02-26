16gb lpddr3 vs 8gb ddr4 for a laptop

kylegilmartin5: kylegilmartin5: would 8 GB of ddr4 be faster then lpddr3 16gbs

DDR4 is faster than DDR3 if you never need more than 8 GB, the choise is easy.

16 GB is faster than 8 GB if you need more than 8 GB, so this choise too is easy.

Now if you are going for a new 8 GB DDR4 machine, choose one that have room for 16 GB RAM.