Java is one of the most widely used programming languages in the world, making it a popular choice for developers and employers alike. If you’re preparing for a Java job interview, it’s important to have a good understanding of the language and be able to answer some common Java interview questions. In this article, we’ll cover some of the most frequently Java Interview Questions and provide tips on how to answer them.

1**. Write a Java program to find the factorial of a given number.**

import java.util.Scanner;

public class Factorial {

public static void main(String args) {

Scanner input = new Scanner(System.in);

System.out.print(“Enter a number: “);

int num = input.nextInt();

int factorial = 1;

for (int i = 1; i <= num; i++) {

factorial *= i;

}

System.out.println(“Factorial of ” + num + ” is: ” + factorial);

}

}

In this program, we first take input from the user using the Scanner class. We then calculate the factorial of the given number using a for loop, and finally print the result to the console using the println method.

2. Write a Java program to find the factorial of a given number.

public class BubbleSort {

public static void main(String args) {

int array = { 5, 1, 12, -5, 16, 2, 12, 14 };

bubbleSort(array);

System.out.println(“Sorted Array: ” + Arrays.toString(array));

}

public static void bubbleSort(int array) {

int n = array.length;

int temp = 0;

for (int i = 0; i < n; i++) {

for (int j = 1; j < (n – i); j++) {

if (array[j – 1] > array[j]) {

// Swap elements

temp = array[j – 1];

array[j – 1] = array[j];

array[j] = temp;

}

}

}

}

}

In this program, we have an integer array array that we want to sort using bubble sort algorithm. The bubbleSort method takes the array as input and performs the sorting operation.

The algorithm works by comparing adjacent elements in the array and swapping them if they are not in the correct order. The largest element will “bubble up” to the end of the array in each iteration, so the algorithm needs to iterate through the array n-1 times (where n is the length of the array) to ensure that all elements are in their correct order.

After sorting the array, we print it to the console using Arrays.toString(array) .

continue reading on eduparols.com