1 query and 1 conditional query OR always 2 queries

Let’s suppose the following.
if ($conditionVar > 0) {
$update=$dbc->query("UPDATE myTable SET column=1 WHERE id=1");
if ($conditionVar==2) {
$update=$dbc->query("UPDATE myTable SET column=2 WHERE id=2");
}
}
The code1 above works same as the code2 below.
if ($conditionVar > 0) {
$update=$dbc->query("UPDATE myTable SET column=1 WHERE id=1");
$update=$dbc->query("UPDATE myTable SET column=2 WHERE id=2");
}
when $conditionVar is 1,
The code1 performs 1 query and read 1 condition inside conditionVar > 0.
The code2 performs 2 queries inside conditionVar > 0.
when $condition is 2,
The code1 performs 2 queries and read 1 condition inside conditionVar > 0.
The code2 performs 2 queries inside conditionVar > 0.
In total,
The code1 performs 1 query and read 1 condition or performs 2 queries and read 1 condition.
The code2 always performs 2 queries and read 1 condition.
If the possibility of $conditionVar=1 and $conditionVar=2 are same,
Which code is better in perfomance in your instinct?
In my opinions,
I guess that code1 is better in perfomance.
And I think, I am afraid to say, code2 is better in readibility.