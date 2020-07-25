1 page column layout not working :-(

HTML & CSS
#1

Good morning from wet & windy York UK :slight_smile:

On this page:
https://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog/modal-verbs-eating-out.html

Ive added the following HTML & CSS:

<body class="blogpage">```

.blogpage .range > *{width:auto;flex:1 0 100%;max-width:none}
.blogpage .range .margin-negative-2{margin:0;}
.blogpage .range > .cell-md-6{order:3!important;}
.blogpage .shell{padding:50px 0;}```

But it doesnt work, Ive cleared the cache, shaked my laptop etc but no luck :frowning: REally confused as the code works using a live editor but not when ive uploaded the code into my site :frowning:

If anyone could explain why I’d be eternally grateful :slight_smile:

PS Ive wrapped CSS code /* Blog Page Expand */ maybe that;s knocked it out?

#2

Hi Nightwing, it seems to work. :thinking:

How exactly should it work, what is the difference in display in the editor versus the uploaded code?

(Saves me thinking… :wink:)

#3

The css isn’t specific enough in that it is the same weight as other rules that follow. You would need to move the css to the end of the css file or add more weight to it like his:

body.blogpage .range > *{width:auto;flex:1 0 100%;max-width:none}
body.blogpage .range .margin-negative-2{margin:0;}
body.blogpage .range > .cell-md-6{order:3!important;}
body.blogpage .shell{padding:50px 0;}