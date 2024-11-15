1-206-806-3886}} How do I contact Coinbase wallet support for Coinbase Wallet?

To access Coinbase Wallet support, you can visit the Coinbase Help Center on their website, where you can find extensive articles and guides, or contact them directly through their live chat feature; for most issues, the best way to reach support is through the “Help Center” on the Coinbase website.

Key points about Coinbase Wallet support:

Access point: Go to the Coinbase Help Center on their website.

Support options: Browse through knowledge base articles, use the live chat feature, or contact them via email.

Important note: Always be cautious of potential scams and never share your seed phrase or private keys with anyone claiming to be Coinbase support.