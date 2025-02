In iPad Air view I wanted to center the .cards . Since auto margin won’t work for vertical centering in this case (they resolve to zero) I added height: auto to the containing block main and then added top/bottom margins as percentage.

@media (max-width: 1150px) { .home .cards { margin: 10% 0; } }

It did center the cards but now there’s the gap on top and bottom of cards div. What is the proper way to reduce those gaps?