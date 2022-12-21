002-services page-flex or grid?

I used flexbox to handle content of this page https://test.prygara.com/services/. I needed red, yellow and green borders be on the same level to keep the borders consistent (see picture)



Is it better to keep this page as is or use grid? I was not sure about grid because the amount of content in each section is different…and I would like to keep the borders on the same level as shown with red arrows on the above pic.

P.S. The above screenshot is taken in Chrome. I just discoverd that the borders are not on the same level in Firefox. I guess that’s because I used pixels in some cases for margins…