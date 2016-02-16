Collaborate with Other Coders with 3 Years of Codeanywhere
It’s used by over half a million developers from companies like Accenture, Salesforce, CNN, and Reuters. It allows you to code in 75 programming languages. And it’s only $59 for three years of access if you’re a SitePoint reader. Get a three-year freelancer subscription to Codeanywhere for 76% off at SitePoint Shop.
Codeanywhere is a development environment that makes it easy to collaborate on projects in 75+ programming languages. And true to its name, you can do it anywhere—start, pick up, or wrap up a project on your browser, phone, or tablet and your edits will come with you. Another reason developers flock to Codeanywhere? It makes it easy to collaborate. Share your code with a friend, pair program in real time with as many collaborators as you want, a single file or an entire project with others.
