Cloning Tinder Using React Native Elements and Expo
Making pixel-perfect layouts on mobile is hard. Even though React Native makes it easier than its native counterparts, it still requires a lot of work to get a mobile app to perfection.
In this tutorial, we’ll be cloning the most famous dating app, Tinder. We’ll then learn about a UI framework called React Native Elements, which makes styling React Native apps easy.
Since this is just going to be a layout tutorial, we’ll be using Expo, as it makes setting things up much easier than plain old
react-native-cli. We’ll also be making use of a lot of dummy data to make our app.
We’ll be making a total of four screens—Home, Top Picks, Profile, and Messages.
Want to learn React Native from the ground up? This article is an extract from our Premium library. Get an entire collection of React Native books covering fundamentals, projects, tips and tools & more with SitePoint Premium. Join now for just $9/month.
Prerequisites
For this tutorial, you need a basic knowledge of React Native and some familiarity with Expo. You’ll also need the Expo client installed on your mobile device or a compatible simulator installed on your computer. Instructions on how to do this can be found here.
You also need to have a basic knowledge of styles in React Native. Styles in React Native are basically an abstraction similar to that of CSS, with just a few differences. You can get a list of all the properties in the styling cheatsheet.
Throughout the course of this tutorial we’ll be using
yarn. If you don’t have
yarn already installed, install it from here.
Also make sure you’ve already installed
expo-cli on your computer.
If it’s not installed already, then go ahead and install it:
$ yarn global add expo-cli
To make sure we’re on the same page, these are the versions used in this tutorial:
- Node 11.14.0
- npm 6.4.1
- yarn 1.15.2
- expo 2.16.1
Make sure to update
expo-cli if you haven’t updated in a while, since
expo releases are quickly out of date.
We’re going to build something that looks like this:
If you just want to clone the repo, the whole code can be found on GitHub.
Getting Started
Let’s set up a new Expo project using
expo-cli:
$ expo init expo-tinder
It will then ask you to choose a template. You should choose
tabs and hit Enter.
Then it will ask you to name the project. Type
expo-tinder and hit Enter again.
Lastly, it will ask you to press y to install dependencies with
yarn or n to install dependencies with
npm. Press y.
This bootstraps a brand new React Native app using
expo-cli.
React Native Elements
React Native Elements is a cross-platform UI Toolkit for React Native with consistent design across Android, iOS and Web.
It’s easy to use and completely built with JavaScript. It’s also the first UI kit ever made for React Native.
It allows us to fully customize styles of any of our components the way we want so every app has its own unique look and feel.
It’s also open source and backed by a community of awesome developers.
You can build beautiful applications easily.
Cloning Tinder UI
We’ve already created a project named
expo-tinder.
To run the project, type this:
$ yarn start
Press i to run the iOS Simulator. This will automatically run the iOS Simulator even if it’s not opened.
Press a to run the Android Emulator. Note that the emulator must be installed and started already before typing a. Otherwise it will throw an error in the terminal.
It should look like this:
Navigation
The initial setup has already installed
react-navigation for us. The bottom tab navigation also works by default because we chose
tabs in the second step of
expo init. You can check it by tapping on Links and Settings.
The
screens/ folder is responsible for the content displayed when the tabs are changed.
Now, completely remove the contents of
HomeScreen.js and replace them with the following:
import React from 'react'
import { Text, View } from 'react-native'
class HomeScreen extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<Text>Home Screen</Text>
</View>
)
}
}
export default HomeScreen
You should see the updated UI now:
Now we’ll adapt the tabs according to the application we’re going to build. For our Tinder clone, we’re going to have four screens: Home, Top Picks, Profile, and Messages.
We can completely delete
LinksScreen.js and
SettingsScreen.js from the
screens/ folder. Notice our app breaks, with a red screen full of errors.
This is because we’ve linked to it in the
navigation/ folder. Open
MainTabNavigator.js in the
navigation/ folder. It currently looks like this:
import React from 'react';
import { Platform } from 'react-native';
import { createStackNavigator, createBottomTabNavigator } from 'react-navigation';
import TabBarIcon from '../components/TabBarIcon';
import HomeScreen from '../screens/HomeScreen';
import LinksScreen from '../screens/LinksScreen';
import SettingsScreen from '../screens/SettingsScreen';
const HomeStack = createStackNavigator({
Home: HomeScreen,
});
HomeStack.navigationOptions = {
tabBarLabel: 'Home',
tabBarIcon: ({ focused }) => (
<TabBarIcon
focused={focused}
name={
Platform.OS === 'ios'
? `ios-information-circle${focused ? '' : '-outline'}`
: 'md-information-circle'
}
/>
),
};
const LinksStack = createStackNavigator({
Links: LinksScreen,
});
LinksStack.navigationOptions = {
tabBarLabel: 'Links',
tabBarIcon: ({ focused }) => (
<TabBarIcon
focused={focused}
name={Platform.OS === 'ios' ? 'ios-link' : 'md-link'}
/>
),
};
const SettingsStack = createStackNavigator({
Settings: SettingsScreen,
});
SettingsStack.navigationOptions = {
tabBarLabel: 'Settings',
tabBarIcon: ({ focused }) => (
<TabBarIcon
focused={focused}
name={Platform.OS === 'ios' ? 'ios-options' : 'md-options'}
/>
),
};
export default createBottomTabNavigator({
HomeStack,
LinksStack,
SettingsStack,
});
Remove references to
LinksStack and
SettingsStack completely, because we don’t need these screens in our app. It should look like this:
import React from 'react'
import { Platform } from 'react-native'
import {
createBottomTabNavigator,
createStackNavigator,
} from 'react-navigation'
import TabBarIcon from '../components/TabBarIcon'
import HomeScreen from '../screens/HomeScreen'
const HomeStack = createStackNavigator({
Home: HomeScreen,
})
HomeStack.navigationOptions = {
tabBarLabel: 'Home',
tabBarIcon: ({ focused }) => (
<TabBarIcon
focused={focused}
name={
Platform.OS === 'ios'
? `ios-information-circle${focused ? '' : '-outline'}`
: 'md-information-circle'
}
/>
),
}
export default createBottomTabNavigator({
HomeStack,
})
Go ahead and create
TopPicksScreen.js,
ProfileScreen.js and
MessagesScreen.js inside the
screens/ folder.
Add the following inside
TopPicksScreen.js:
import React from 'react'
import { Text, View } from 'react-native'
class TopPicksScreen extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<Text>Top Picks Screen</Text>
</View>
)
}
}
export default TopPicksScreen
Add the following inside
ProfileScreen.js:
import React from 'react'
import { Text, View } from 'react-native'
class ProfileScreen extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<Text>Profile Screen</Text>
</View>
)
}
}
export default ProfileScreen
Add the following inside
MessagesScreen.js:
import React from 'react'
import { Text, View } from 'react-native'
class MessagesScreen extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<Text>Messages Screen</Text>
</View>
)
}
}
export default MessagesScreen
Let’s go ahead and change
components/TabBarIcon.js, since we’ll be needing custom icons on our bottom tab navigation. It currently looks like this:
import React from 'react';
import { Icon } from 'expo';
import Colors from '../constants/Colors';
export default class TabBarIcon extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Icon.Ionicons
name={this.props.name}
size={26}
style={{ marginBottom: -3 }}
color={this.props.focused ? Colors.tabIconSelected : Colors.tabIconDefault}
/>
);
}
}
The only thing we’re doing here is adding an
Icon prop so we can have different types of
Icon instead of just
Ionicons. Currently, the different supported types are
AntDesign,
Entypo,
EvilIcons,
Feather,
FontAwesome,
FontAwesome5,
FontAwesome5Brands,
Foundation,
Ionicons,
MaterialCommunityIcons,
MaterialIcons,
SimpleLineIcons,
Octicons and
Zocial.
You can choose a variety of different icons from the @expo/vector-icons directory. It adds a compatibility layer around @oblador/react-native-vector-icons to work with the Expo asset system.
TabBarIcon.js should now look like this:
import React from 'react'
import Colors from '../constants/Colors'
export default class TabBarIcon extends React.Component {
render() {
const { Icon, name, focused } = this.props
return (
<Icon
name={name}
size={26}
style={{ marginBottom: -3 }}
color={focused ? Colors.tabIconSelected : Colors.tabIconDefault}
/>
)
}
}
Now we can pass the
Icon prop to the above
TabBarIcon component to load different icons.
We need to change the implementation of
HomeStack in the
MainTabNavigator.js folder to incorporate with the new
TabBarIcon component’s
Icon prop.
Change the
HomeStack variable implementation to this:
import { Icon } from 'expo'
const HomeStack = createStackNavigator({
Home: HomeScreen,
})
HomeStack.navigationOptions = {
tabBarLabel: 'Home',
tabBarIcon: ({ focused }) => (
<TabBarIcon
Icon={Icon.MaterialCommunityIcons}
focused={focused}
name="fire"
/>
),
}
The only change here is the addition of
Icon={Icon.MaterialCommunityIcons}, since we changed the implementation of
TabBarIcon to accept the icon source so we can use different types of icons from different providers.
Now these icons need to be loaded first. Otherwise, we’ll see a flash of empty screen before the icons show up. For that, we need to change
App.js by adding the following:
Font.loadAsync({
// This is the font that we're using for our tab bar
...Icon.MaterialIcons.font,
...Icon.MaterialCommunityIcons.font,
...Icon.FontAwesome.font,
...Icon.Feather.font,
}),
These font types are used at some points in our application. That’s why we’ve included only four fonts. For example,
MaterialCommunityIcons is used in the
HomeStack variable in the
MainTabNavigator.js file, as shown above.
We’ll also be hiding our
StatusBar in
App.js with this:
<StatusBar hidden />
We’ll also replace the assets used in
App.js:
Asset.loadAsync([
require('./assets/images/splash.png'),
require('./assets/images/icon.png'),
]),
The
App.js file should now look like this:
import { AppLoading, Asset, Font, Icon } from 'expo'
import React from 'react'
import { StatusBar, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native'
import AppNavigator from './navigation/AppNavigator'
export default class App extends React.Component {
state = {
isLoadingComplete: false,
}
render() {
if (!this.state.isLoadingComplete && !this.props.skipLoadingScreen) {
return (
<AppLoading
startAsync={this._loadResourcesAsync}
onError={this._handleLoadingError}
onFinish={this._handleFinishLoading}
/>
)
} else {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<StatusBar hidden />
<AppNavigator />
</View>
)
}
}
_loadResourcesAsync = async () => {
return Promise.all([
Asset.loadAsync([
require('./assets/images/splash.png'),
require('./assets/images/icon.png'),
]),
Font.loadAsync({
// This is the font we're using for our tab bar
...Icon.MaterialIcons.font,
...Icon.MaterialCommunityIcons.font,
...Icon.FontAwesome.font,
...Icon.Feather.font,
}),
])
}
_handleLoadingError = error => {
// In this case, you might want to report the error to your error
// reporting service, such as Sentry
console.warn(error)
}
_handleFinishLoading = () => {
this.setState({ isLoadingComplete: true })
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: '#fff',
},
})
We also need to link all of the above screens—
TopPicksScreen.js,
ProfileScreen.js and
MessagesScreen.js—inside
screens/ in
MainTabNavigator.js inside the
navigation/ folder, as shown in the following flowchart:
Also add the following in
MainTabNavigator.js:
import MessagesScreen from '../screens/MessagesScreen'
import ProfileScreen from '../screens/ProfileScreen'
import TopPicksScreen from '../screens/TopPicksScreen'
const TopPicksStack = createStackNavigator({
TopPicks: TopPicksScreen,
})
TopPicksStack.navigationOptions = {
tabBarLabel: 'TopPicks',
tabBarIcon: ({ focused }) => (
<TabBarIcon Icon={Icon.FontAwesome} focused={focused} name="diamond" />
),
}
const MessagesStack = createStackNavigator({
Messages: MessagesScreen,
})
MessagesStack.navigationOptions = {
tabBarLabel: 'Messages',
tabBarIcon: ({ focused }) => (
<TabBarIcon Icon={Icon.FontAwesome} focused={focused} name="commenting-o" />
),
}
const ProfileStack = createStackNavigator({
Profile: ProfileScreen,
})
ProfileStack.navigationOptions = {
tabBarLabel: 'Profile',
tabBarIcon: ({ focused }) => (
<TabBarIcon Icon={Icon.Feather} focused={focused} name="user" />
),
}
The above code creates three stack navigators—
TopPicksStack,
MessagesStack and
ProfileStack. The static property
navigationOptions lets us add our own label and icon to the bottom tab.
Also, change
createBottomTabNavigator to make sure
TopPicksStack,
MessagesStack and
ProfileStack show up in the bottom tab navigation:
export default createBottomTabNavigator({
HomeStack,
TopPicksStack,
MessagesStack,
ProfileStack,
})
Now you should be able to see different icons in the bottom tab navigation with different screens as follows:
We now need to get rid of the header that’s showing on each screen, taking up some top space. To get rid of it, we need to add
headerMode: 'none' in the
createStackNavigator config.
We need to add it on
HomeStack,
TopPicksStack,
MessagesStack and
ProfileStack.
HomeStack should look like this:
const HomeStack = createStackNavigator(
{
Home: HomeScreen,
},
{
headerMode: 'none',
},
)
Do the same for the rest of them. Now if you check, the text goes up to the top left, right above the clock.
There’s an easy fix for this. We need to use
SafeAreaView.
SafeAreaView renders content within the safe area boundaries of a device. Let’s go into the
screens/ directory and change
HomeScreen.js to use
SafeAreaView, so that it looks like this:
import React from 'react'
import { SafeAreaView, Text } from 'react-native'
class HomeScreen extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<SafeAreaView>
<Text>Home Screen</Text>
</SafeAreaView>
)
}
}
export default HomeScreen
It now renders the content inside the boundaries of the device.
Go ahead and change the rest of them to do the same.
It’s repetitive to wrap
SafeAreaView inside every component instead of setting it up on a root component like
App.js. But be aware that this won’t work if you try doing it on
App.js.
Remember,
SafeAreaView should always be set up on screen components or any content in them, and not wrap entire navigators. You can read more about it on this blog post.
Screens
Now that our navigation is taken care of, we can start working on the layout.
We’re going to be using a UI toolkit called React Native Elements, so go ahead and install it:
$ yarn add react-native-elements
Before starting anything, make sure to copy the
assets/ directory from the GitHub repo entirely for dummy images.
Now we’ll start working on the Home screen.
Home Screen
Before starting to work on
HomeScreen.js, let’s delete unnecessary files. Go to the
components/ folder and delete
StyledText.js and the
__tests__ folder.
Now let’s start working on our Home screen.
Firstly, create
Card.js in the
components/ folder. We’re going to display a profile card with the person’s name, their age and how far away they live.
We’re going to use a Tile component from
react-native-elements to display our User Card.
The
Tile component from
react-native-elements looks like this:
import React from 'react'
import { Platform, StyleSheet } from 'react-native'
import { Tile } from 'react-native-elements'
import Layout from '../constants/Layout'
const BOTTOM_BAR_HEIGHT = !Platform.isPad ? 29 : 49 // found from https://stackoverflow.com/a/50318831/6141587
export const Card = ({ pic, title, caption }) => (
<Tile
imageSrc={pic}
imageContainerStyle={styles.imageContainer}
activeOpacity={0.9}
title={title}
titleStyle={styles.title}
caption={caption}
captionStyle={styles.caption}
containerStyle={styles.container}
featured
/>
)
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
alignItems: 'center',
},
imageContainer: {
width: Layout.window.width - 30,
height: Layout.window.height - BOTTOM_BAR_HEIGHT * 6,
borderRadius: 20,
overflow: 'hidden', // this does magic
},
title: {
position: 'absolute',
left: 10,
bottom: 30,
},
caption: {
position: 'absolute',
left: 10,
bottom: 10,
},
})
The
Card component takes
pic,
title and
caption, which in turn are passed on to the
Tile component.
The
Tile component has some additional properties.
activeOpacity is a number passed to control opacity on pressing the Tile, which is optional, but the default value is 0.2, which makes it look transparent on press, so we pass a value close to 1 to keep it opaque. The
featured prop changes the look of
Tile. It keeps the text in
title and a
caption prop on the image rather than below when
featured is not specified or is set to
false.
The rest are styles applied to get the user card right. The
container style centers the user card.
imageContainer has a width and a height. The
width is set to the total width of the device—30dp (device pixels)—and the
height is set to the total height of the device—
BOTTOM_BAR_HEIGHT * 6.
We get the
BOTTOM_BAR_HEIGHT from stackoverflow.com.
We get the device width from the
constants/Layout.js file, which basically contains the following:
import { Dimensions } from 'react-native'
const width = Dimensions.get('window').width
const height = Dimensions.get('window').height
export default {
window: {
width,
height,
},
isSmallDevice: width < 375,
}
Then we add a border radius to the image. But the border radius won’t be applied. We also need
overflow: hidden to make it work.
Then we position our
title and
caption to use
absolute positioning and make them appear on the bottom-left corner, just above the image.
Next, create a
utils/shuffleArray.js file and paste the following into it:
// found at https://stackoverflow.com/a/46545530/6141587
const shuffleArray = array =>
array
.map(a => ({ sort: Math.random(), value: a }))
.sort((a, b) => a.sort - b.sort)
.map(a => a.value)
export default shuffleArray
This makes sure our array is randomized every time.
Now create a
constants/Pics.js file and paste in the following:
import shuffleArray from '../utils/shuffleArray'
export const HomeScreenPics = shuffleArray([
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women1.jpg'),
title: 'Amelia, 27',
caption: '16 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women2.jpg'),
title: 'Joanna, 19',
caption: '2 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women3.jpg'),
title: 'Charlie, 32',
caption: '24 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women4.jpg'),
title: 'Mary, 23',
caption: '45 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women5.jpg'),
title: 'Lucy, 27',
caption: '32 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women6.jpg'),
title: 'Rachel, 29',
caption: '30 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women7.jpg'),
title: 'Ava, 31',
caption: '14 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women8.jpg'),
title: 'Monica, 35',
caption: '19 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women9.jpg'),
title: 'Lisa, 25',
caption: '7 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women10.jpg'),
title: 'Julia, 22',
caption: '9 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men1.jpg'),
title: 'Aaron, 24',
caption: '3 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men2.jpg'),
title: 'Novak, 27',
caption: '12 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men3.jpg'),
title: 'Justin, 32',
caption: '20 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men4.jpg'),
title: 'Tony, 21',
caption: '4 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men5.jpg'),
title: 'Leo, 30',
caption: '22 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men6.jpg'),
title: 'Ronald, 39',
caption: '35 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men7.jpg'),
title: 'Johnny, 41',
caption: '44 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men8.jpg'),
title: 'Chandler, 35',
caption: '29 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men9.jpg'),
title: 'Joey, 29',
caption: '17 miles away',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men10.jpg'),
title: 'Alfie, 37',
caption: '27 miles away',
},
])
This contains all the images required for our app. Notice every time we call
shuffleArray to randomize our array.
Let’s install react-native-deck-swiper to make sure our cards get swiped like Tinder. The latest version (v1.6.7 at the time of writing) uses react-native-view-overflow, which doesn’t support Expo. Hence, we’re going to install v1.5.25:
$ yarn add react-native-deck-swiper@1.5.25
Now go into the
HomeScreen.js file and paste the following:
import React from 'react'
import { SafeAreaView, StyleSheet } from 'react-native'
import Swiper from 'react-native-deck-swiper'
import { Card } from '../components/Card'
import { HomeScreenPics } from '../constants/Pics'
class HomeScreen extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<SafeAreaView style={styles.container}>
<Swiper
cards={HomeScreenPics}
renderCard={Card}
infinite // keep looping cards infinitely
backgroundColor="white"
cardHorizontalMargin={0}
stackSize={2} // number of cards shown in background
/>
</SafeAreaView>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: 'transparent',
},
})
export default HomeScreen
Now our cards are swipable, and our home screen looks like this:
Try swiping now, and it should work as follows:
If you want to learn how to make these kinds of Tinder Swipe animations, you should check out Varun Nath’s Tinder Swipe Series on YouTube.
Now that our Home screen is finished, let’s build the Top Picks screen.
Top Picks Screen
Now let’s design the Top Picks screen.
Firstly, go into
constants/Pics.js and add the following bit at the end:
export const TopPicksScreenPics = shuffleArray([
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women11.jpg'),
title: 'Annie, 40',
caption: '26h left',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women12.jpg'),
title: 'Lena, 31',
caption: '20h left',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women13.jpg'),
title: 'Kendra, 19',
caption: '15h left',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women14.jpg'),
title: 'Mia, 23',
caption: '45h left',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women15.jpg'),
title: 'Jenny, 27',
caption: '12h left',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men11.jpg'),
title: 'Dwayne, 34',
caption: '13h left',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men12.jpg'),
title: 'Novak, 27',
caption: '22h left',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men13.jpg'),
title: 'Zikomo, 32',
caption: '20h left',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men14.jpg'),
title: 'Sam, 19',
caption: '42h left',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men15.jpg'),
title: 'Richard, 31',
caption: '21h left',
},
])
These are the images we’ll need in the Top Picks screen.
Now add the following code in
TopPicksScreen.js:
import React from 'react'
import { ScrollView, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native'
import { Text, Tile } from 'react-native-elements'
import { SafeAreaView } from 'react-navigation'
import { TopPicksScreenPics } from '../constants/Pics'
class TopPicksScreen extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<SafeAreaView>
<ScrollView>
<Text h2 h2Style={styles.h2Style}>
Top Picks
</Text>
<Text h4 h4Style={styles.h4Style}>
Featured profiles of the day, picked just for you
</Text>
<View style={styles.grid}>
{TopPicksScreenPics.map(({ pic, title, caption }, i) => (
<Tile
imageSrc={pic}
activeOpacity={0.9}
title={title}
titleStyle={styles.title}
caption={caption}
captionStyle={styles.caption}
featured
key={title}
/>
))}
</View>
</ScrollView>
</SafeAreaView>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
h2Style: {
fontWeight: 'bold',
textAlign: 'center',
color: '#000000',
},
h4Style: {
textAlign: 'center',
color: '#757575',
},
grid: {
marginTop: 20,
marginBottom: 20,
},
title: {
position: 'absolute',
left: 10,
bottom: 50,
backgroundColor: 'black',
marginBottom: -2,
padding: 10,
},
caption: {
position: 'absolute',
left: 10,
bottom: 0,
backgroundColor: 'black',
marginTop: 10,
padding: 10,
},
})
export default TopPicksScreen
Firstly, we use the basic
Text component found in
react-native-elements with a heading and a subheading.
Then we loop through all the images we just added in
constants/Pics.js and display them using the
Tile component.
The
title and
caption are placed in
center by default, but we’ve moved them to the bottom left with
position:'absolute'.
That concludes our Top Picks screen, which was very simple.
It looks like this:
Messages Screen
Now let’s get started with the Messages screen. Firstly, we need some dummy data to display on the listicles.
Create
Messages.js in the
constants/ folder and paste in the following:
import shuffleArray from '../utils/shuffleArray'
export const Messages = shuffleArray([
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women1.jpg'),
title: 'Amelia, 27',
message: "Let's get to your favorite restaurant.",
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women2.jpg'),
title: 'Joanna, 19',
message: "What's the best way to win you over?",
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men2.jpg'),
title: 'Novak, 27',
message: 'Will catch up with you later.',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men3.jpg'),
title: 'Justin, 32',
message: 'Probably not going to work out :(',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women3.jpg'),
title: 'Charlie, 32',
message: 'How about we go for a coffee on Sunday?',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women5.jpg'),
title: 'Lucy, 27',
message: 'Sleeping for now.',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men1.jpg'),
title: 'Aaron, 24',
message: 'See you soon.',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men4.jpg'),
title: 'Tony, 21',
message: 'Seriously, come on time.',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/men/men5.jpg'),
title: 'Leo, 30',
message: "What'd you like?",
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women4.jpg'),
title: 'Mary, 23',
message: "Hey, what's up?",
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women14.jpg'),
title: 'Michelle, 45',
message: 'Howdy!!!',
},
{
pic: require('../assets/images/women/women12.jpg'),
title: 'Arya, 18',
message: 'Not today!',
},
])
Next, create
MessagesScreen.js in the
components/ folder and paste in the following:
import React from 'react'
import { SafeAreaView, ScrollView, StyleSheet } from 'react-native'
import { ListItem } from 'react-native-elements'
import { Messages } from '../constants/Messages'
class MessagesScreen extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<SafeAreaView>
<ScrollView>
{Messages.map((user, i) => (
<ListItem
key={i}
leftAvatar={{ source: user.pic, size: 'large' }}
title={user.title}
titleStyle={styles.title}
subtitle={user.message}
subtitleStyle={styles.subtitle}
chevron
/>
))}
</ScrollView>
</SafeAreaView>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
title: {
fontSize: 24,
color: '#3F3F3F',
},
subtitle: {
color: '#A5A5A5',
},
})
export default MessagesScreen
We take the dummy data
Messages and map over it and put it in a
ListItem exported from
react-native-elements. The
ListItem component displays a list of items one after the other, just like we see on any messages app—with a large avatar, the name of the user, and the message.
react-native-elements takes away all the hassle of writing our own listicle for messages so that we can just use five lines of code to make a nice list.
It currently looks like this:
Profile Screen
Let’s make the final Profile screen.
First, create a
utils/randomNo.js file and paste in the following:
export const randomNo = (min, max) =>
Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min) + min)
The function
randomNo returns a random number between
min and
max.
Now open up
components/ProfileScreen.js and paste in the following:
import React from 'react'
import { Image, SafeAreaView, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native'
import { Divider, Icon, Text } from 'react-native-elements'
import Layout from '../constants/Layout'
import { HomeScreenPics } from '../constants/Pics'
import { randomNo } from '../utils/randomNo'
const { pic, title } = HomeScreenPics[randomNo(1, HomeScreenPics.length)]
const Social = ({ name }) => (
<Icon
name={name}
type="font-awesome"
containerStyle={styles.iconContainer}
size={32}
/>
)
class ProfileScreen extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<SafeAreaView style={styles.container}>
<View style={styles.imageContainer}>
<Image source={pic} style={styles.image} />
</View>
<Text h4 style={styles.name}>
{title}
</Text>
<Text style={styles.desc}>Fashion Designer at Amelia & Co.</Text>
<Divider style={styles.divider} />
<Text style={styles.desc}>
I love to travel. I have a cat named pickles. If he likes you, I
probably will too.
</Text>
<Divider style={styles.divider} />
<Text style={styles.desc}>Find me on Social here</Text>
<View style={styles.socialLinks}>
<Social name="snapchat" />
<Social name="instagram" />
<Social name="facebook-square" />
</View>
</SafeAreaView>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
alignItems: 'center',
},
imageContainer: {
margin: 20,
},
image: {
width: Layout.window.width - 60, // device width - some margin
height: Layout.window.height / 2 - 60, // device height / 2 - some margin
borderRadius: 20,
},
name: {
color: '#5E5E5E',
alignSelf: 'flex-start',
marginLeft: 30,
},
desc: {
color: '#5E5E5E',
alignSelf: 'flex-start',
marginTop: 5,
marginHorizontal: 30,
fontSize: 14,
},
divider: {
backgroundColor: '#C0C0C0',
width: Layout.window.width - 60,
margin: 20,
},
socialLinks: {
flex: 1,
alignItems: 'flex-start',
flexDirection: 'row',
width: Layout.window.width,
marginLeft: 40,
},
iconContainer: {
paddingHorizontal: 8,
paddingVertical: 15,
},
})
export default ProfileScreen
Let’s decipher the code a bit.
Firstly, we get a random
pic and
title from the
HomeScreenPics array, which is not the first image but can be any of the rest of the images from that array.
Then we’ve created a
Social component, looking like this:
const Social = ({ name }) => (
<Icon
name={name}
type="font-awesome"
containerStyle={styles.iconContainer}
size={32}
/>
)
This takes in a
name as a prop. We use this in our
render method. The
render method contains the usual
SafeAreaView,
Text,
View, and our custom
Social component—with a little bit of styling which we’ve already covered above.
The only unique component here is a Divider component. Dividers are visual separators of content. We use them to make a distinction between different sections of content.
Lastly, we add some styling. That’s it.
It currently looks like this:
I’ve also made a repo, in case you want to clone it. You can find it here on GitHub.
Conclusion
We’ve successfully cloned a Tinder UI with a little bit of custom styling and with a lot of help from React Native Elements.
React Native Elements takes all the hassle away while building a beautiful UI by using its pre-made component library.
We could also create everything completely from scratch without using any UI library, but it would require us to write a lot of code—mostly styling. By using a UI library, we can write less code and deliver our application faster.
You can now mimic any UI by taking the smallest part of the UI and building it. Use UI frameworks to write less code and ship faster.