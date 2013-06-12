Chrome Now Validates JSON

There is a Chrome Extension called JSON View which validates your JSON and shows the error in a modal. Obviously you can use the awesome online tool JSON Lint to validate and format your JSON but this extension is pretty cool.

Update 18/06/13: Added reference to extension.

Chrome should do this out of the box I reckon.

Then when valid JSON we get this nice little collapse/expand node list.

It’s still not super smart though! Dutch?!? lol.