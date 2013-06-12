Skip to main content

Chrome Now Validates JSON

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

There is a Chrome Extension called JSON View which validates your JSON and shows the error in a modal. Obviously you can use the awesome online tool JSON Lint to validate and format your JSON but this extension is pretty cool.

Update 18/06/13: Added reference to extension.

Chrome should do this out of the box I reckon.

chrome-1

chrome-2

Then when valid JSON we get this nice little collapse/expand node list.

chrome-3

It’s still not super smart though! Dutch?!? lol.

chrome-4

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

