Charge Three Devices Simultaneously with This $40 Battery Pack
Having your phone battery drain while you’re out and about is a huge bummer—one that you won’t be familiar with once you grab this deal. Grab the Innori 22400mAh portable battery pack for $39.99.
With a huge capacity and three outlets, you can use the Innori to charge two smartphone and one tablet simultaneously. It’ll even recognize your devices, automatically allocating the right current to each one so you get the safest, fastest possible charge. And night charging is easy with the LED light.
Never get caught without backup power again. Get the Innori 22400mAh portable battery pack for 42% off.
