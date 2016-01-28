Build Your Own App from Scratch with This $39 Course for Beginners
Got an app idea…and not much else? No problem—the Full Stack iOS 9 School will take you from idea to finished product, no experience required. Get it for $39 at SitePoint Shop.
Get 16 online classes, 100 videos, and 30 hours of content that teach you how to turn an idea into a real app. You’ll get hands-on experience in everything from prototyping in Xocde to Swift 2 programming as you build 10 real apps for practice—and for your portfolio. You’ll complete the work at your own pace and even get access to a forum to get your questions answered as they come up.
Make that app idea happen. Get the Full Stack iOS 9 School for $39, a savings of 80%.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
