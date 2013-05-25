Breaking Open: AngularJS
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Video Tutorial Details
|Name
|Breaking Open: AngularJS
|Description
|AngularJS is a JavaScript framework that focuses on enhancing browser-based applications with MVC capability. Miško Hevery started the project in 2009, while working at Google, and now it’s showing up in applications like the YouTube app for PlayStation 3.rnrnIn this episode of Breaking Open, Marakana Instructor Simeon Franklin gets behind the scenes of AngularJS with the founder of the project. He and Miško will talk about the beginnings of AngularJS, how the project came to be sponsored by Google, the community around Angular, alternative frameworks, documentation, its relationship to other Google projects (like Dart), and how Angular addresses issues around SEO.rnrn**Download the free audio version here: http://mrkn.co/7cwk5
|Tags
|Tech
|Target Skill Level
|intermediate
|Author Profile
|MarakanaTechTV
|Published
Published: 2013-05-17
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
