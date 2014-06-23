The blink Element
By Adam Roberts
HTML & CSS
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
The
blink element was a much-maligned HTML element that caused the content of the element to blink – that is, alternate between being visible and invisible. It was originally introduced by early versions of the Netscape browser, but is no longer supported by any browser.
It was typically used like this:
<p>Hey! Check out our <blink>special offers</blink> on dancing hamsters images!!</p>
Support for
was dropped from Netscape’s descendant Mozilla Firefox in version 23. Internet Explorer, Safari and Google Chrome never supported the element.
Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development. He has a beard and will talk to you about beer and Star Wars, if you let him.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns