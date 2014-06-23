The blink element was a much-maligned HTML element that caused the content of the element to blink – that is, alternate between being visible and invisible. It was originally introduced by early versions of the Netscape browser, but is no longer supported by any browser.

It was typically used like this:

<p>Hey! Check out our <blink>special offers</blink> on dancing hamsters images!!</p>

Support for was dropped from Netscape’s descendant Mozilla Firefox in version 23. Internet Explorer, Safari and Google Chrome never supported the element.