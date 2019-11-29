Black Friday 2019 for Designers and Developers

This article was created in partnership with Mekanism. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Black Friday is one of the best opportunities of the year to get all kinds of new stuff, including digital web tools and services. Some companies are offering huge discounts to heavily increase their sales, while others already have excellent offers for their customers and partners.

In this article, you’ll find free and premium web tools and services, and also some of the best Black Friday WordPress deals. We included website builders, UI Kits, Admins themes, WordPress themes, effective logo and brand identity creators, and much more. There’s a web tool or service for everyone in this showcase of 38 excellent solutions.

Let’s start.

DashboardPack is one of the main suppliers of free and premium Bootstrap 4 admin themes and UI kits, being used by tens of thousands of people with great success. Here you’ll find free and premium themes, made with great attention to detail — HTML5 themes, React themes, Angular themes, and Vue themes.

On the DashboardPack website there’s a dedicated section of Freebies. Here there are four gorgeous dashboard themes (HTML, Angular, Vue, and React) that you can see as a live demo and use for free.

Between November 29 and December 3, you have 50% discount for all templates and all license types (Personal, Developer, and Lifetime). Use this coupon code: MADBF50.

Total Theme is a super powerful and complete WordPress theme that is flexible, easy to use and customize. It has brilliant designs included, and other cool stuff.

With over 38k happy users, Total Theme is a popular WordPress theme. It comes loaded with over 80 builder modules, over 40 premade demos that can be installed with 1-click, 500 styling options, and a friendly and lightning-fast interface.

The premade demos cover niches like Business, One Page, Portfolio, Personal, Creative, Shop, Blog, Photography, and more. Total Theme will help you achieve pretty much any goal — from scratch using the included Visual Page Builder, or by editing a demo design.

A limited-time 50% off Total Theme offer is valid from November 26 2019 (12pm AEDT) through December 3 2019 (8pm AEDT). Discount already applied.

Imagine if your dream business idea had a name, a face, and branded documents that made it official. With Tailor Brands’ online logo maker and design tools, you can instantly turn that dream idea into a living, breathing company! Design a logo in 30 seconds, customize it to your liking, and put it on everything — from professional business cards to online presentations.

Tailor Brand’s mission is to be the biggest branding agency powered by AI. It’s a huge goal but it is achievable, and they already have a top position on this ladder.

Designing a logo with Tailor Brands is super simple and you don’t need any special skills or previous experience to get a top logo design. You write the logo name you like, add a tagline (optional step), indicate which industry is your logo is for, choose if you want an icon-, name- or initial-based logo, choose from left and right (you’ll get designs as examples), and the powerful AI will present you plenty of logo designs to choose from. It’s super simple and straightforward.

Go ahead and design a logo with Tailor Brands.

Bonsai is the integrated suite of products used by the world’s best creative freelancers.

With the latest addition of freelance taxes to the product lineup, Bonsai is more prepared than ever to help with everything your freelance business needs.

Be prepared for tax season and spend just seconds getting an overview of what you owe in annual or quarterly taxes.

Bonsai’s freelance tax software looks at your expenses, automatically categorizes them, and highlights which are deductible and to what percentage.

All Bonsai products are deeply integrated with each other to ensure it can fit every work style. Other features you should know about include contracts, proposals, time-tracking, and invoicing.

Start your free trial of Bonsai today and be ready for your freelance taxes ahead of time!

Codester is a huge marketplace where web designers and developers can find thousands of premium scripts, codes, app templates, themes (of all kinds), plugins, graphics, and much more. Always check the Flash Sale section where hugely discounted items are being sold.

With over eight years of experience, this App and Browser Testing service is powerful, easy to use and provides you with a big number of features tailored to help you improve your product. Use TestingBot for automated web and app testing, for live web and app testing, for visual testing, and much more.

Start a free, 14-day trial, no credit card required.

The leading choice for creative professionals, FunctionFox gives you simple yet powerful time-tracking and project-management tools that allow you to keep multiple projects on track, forecast workloads, reduce communication breakdowns and stay on top of deadlines through project scheduling, task-based assignments, internal communication tools and comprehensive reporting. Don’t let deadlines and due dates slip past!

Try a free demo today at FunctionFox.

Taskade is a unified workspace where you can chat, write, and get work done with your team. Edit projects in real time. Chat and video conference on the same page. Keep track of tasks across multiple teams and workspaces. Plan, manage, and visualize projects. And much more.

With Taskade, you can build your own workspace templates. You can start from a blank page or you can choose between a Weekly Planner, Meeting Agenda, Project Board, Mindmap, and more (you’ll find lots of templates to start with). Everything you need can be fully configured to be a perfect fit.

AppyPie is a professional and super-easy-to-use Live Chat solution that will help you reach out to your clients and offer them real-time responsive and support through your website and mobile, using the platform live chat software.

This is a brilliant way to quickly increase conversions, make more sales (you can answer questions from people that want to buy), and increase the level of happiness of your customers. (Whatever problem they may have, they know that you’re there to help fast.)

Request an invite to test the platform.

Mobirise is arguably the best website builder in 2019, which you can use to create fast, responsive, and Google-friendly websites in minutes, with zero coding, and only drag-and-drop.

This brilliant builder is loaded with over 2,000 awesome website templates to start with, with eCommerce and Shopping Cart, sliders, galleries, forms, popups, icons, and much more.

In this period there is a 94% discount, so take it.

MailMunch is a powerful drag-and-drop builder that’s loaded with tons of beautiful, pre-designed newsletter templates, with advanced features like Template Blocks and a Media Library to make the workflow even smoother, and a lot more. There’s no coding required to use MailMunch.

Start boosting your conversions with MailMunch.

Elementor is the most powerful website builder on the market, being used by millions of people with great success. To get out of the crowd, you can supercharge Elementor with 100+ free and premium templates, by using this bundle.

Free to use.

Creating a schema markup is no longer a task! With a simple click and select interface you can set up a markup in minutes. All the markup configurations you will set are automatically applied to all selected pages and posts.

Get Schema Pro and outperform your competitors in search engines.

Rank Math is the most powerful and easy-to-use WordPress SEO plugin on the market, making your website rank higher in search engines in no time. After a quick installation and setup, Rank Math SEO does the whole the job with no supervision.

Unlayer is the most popular email editor and page builder for SaaS, which will let your customers create mobile-ready emails and landing pages directly from your app.

There are tons of templates to start with, a drag-and-drop builder, and other cool features that will help you and your customers create professional emails.

Sign up now.

WixToWordPress.PRO provides quality migration services to anyone who’s currently planning to move a website from Wix to WordPress. They guarantee an individual approach for each customer, reliability, efficiency and high-speed website transfer, with no compromise on quality. Attention to detail and value for money set this service apart.

If you’re a web design or marketing agency, a freelancer, or part of an in-house marketing team, you can ditch endless email trails, massive attachments and messy Google docs. With Content Snare you’ll gather content and files in one place with automated client reminders.

Start your free 14 day trial today.

Logaster is a super popular logo and brand identity maker that you can use to create beautiful logos in a couple of minutes, without having any experience. You start by writing down the logo name and the slogan, and right after that the platform will show you hundreds of logo designs to choose from.

KnowAll is a fully featured knowledge base theme for WordPress. You can offer instant answers to your customers, and they’ll love getting help without having to wait for a response from you or your team. This is a great way to keep your existing support people while increasing sales.

8b is a brilliant website builder that comes loaded with over 250 awesome and pixel-perfect templates, with free HTTPS SSL, domain, site export function, AMP, PWA, and much more. Use 8b to create professional and fully functional websites in a matter of minutes, without having any special skills or previous experience.

Are you looking for a WordPress design and development support company? Your search comes to end with 24x7wpsupport. One of the leading agencies, they render round-the-clock services backed by relentless support and customized assistance. Whether a blogger or a WooCommerce website owner, they help you scale online presence with consistent support services. Reach out to these experts and hand over the task of support and management while you focus on your business needs.

Wix2WP.Pro is a professional, all-in-one Wix to WordPress migration service, which helps non-coders and web design pros move websites from one platform to another without any extra time and effort investment. The experts working for the service handle the task for them, paying special attention to the details of each project as well as to special requirements and preferences of their clients.

MMThomasBlog.com offers a detailed guide on choosing the best website builder to create different types of projects. The service comes with informative descriptions of the best web building systems, reviews of the most popular services, and in-depth comparisons that help users choose the best platform for their projects.

Coz is a full-fledged website builder that allows its users — whether pros or newbies — to create a site in a few clicks! You’ll find all the necessary tools, a great variety of templates and other features. Need an online store, a forum or a blog? With uCoz they’re all possible. What’s more, it’s seamless and won’t cost you a bundle.

48HoursLogo is a very efficient service that you can use to get a super logo in 48 hours or less. Start your own logo design contest for $29 and let real designers compete for your design. It works really well, and the results are impressive.

Get your logos now.

HTMLtoWordPress.Pro makes it possible to move HTML websites to WordPress in a professional and hassle-free way. The service has years of niche experience, which makes them aware of all the nuances and special parameters of the website migration procedure. Experts working for HTMLtoWordPress.Pro are real professionals, who can handle the website transfer process in the best way possible.

Brizy is a brilliant and free-to-use website builder that you can use with no coding (or even designer skills) to create pixel-perfect and professional websites in a matter of minutes. It comes loaded with 700 premade blocks, with over 150 gorgeous layouts, and much more. Everything you need is included in Brizy.

Use the discount code BF40OFF in the shopping cart on the Brizy site — available from 29 Nov to 2 Dec. You also get access to the Brizy PRO WordPress plugin with your Brizy Cloud purchase.

WP2Wix.Com offers all-in-one WordPress to Wix migration services for those needing to switch between the platforms and are looking for professional assistance. The service covers every detail of the transfer process, taking special care of all the nuances users may overlook.

Shella is a super multipurpose Shopify theme, being loaded with over 80 pre-designed pages, with lots of skins, with pixel-perfect designs, and tons of features and options. The configuration and customization takes a couple of minutes, and you’re good to go.

Pixpa is an all-in-one platform for photographers, artists, and creatives to create their professional portfolio websites, client galleries, blogs and ecommerce stores — all in one place.

Pixpa’s beautiful and mobile-friendly templates are fully customizable and are a great starting point to create a professional website. Using Pixpa’s drag-and-drop website builders, creatives can easily build their website the way they want without any coding knowledge.

InvoiceBerry is a professional and popular invoicing software package that you can use to create and send fully customized invoices in 60 seconds or less, to track expenses, to create reports, manage clients, track payments, and much more.

Try InvoiceBerry free for 30 days; only pay if you love it.

RumbleTalk is among the most popular online group chat platforms for websites and life events. Implement free chat right now, and get in touch with your website visitors and customers. It takes two minutes to create your own stylish group chat.

With billions of photos processed and over 300 million users, Fotor is the most popular all-in-one visual content solution that you can use for photo editing and graphic design. You need zero design skills or previous experience to create your own highly engaging photos for your website or social media channels.

WrapPixel has been offering high-quality, free and premium Bootstrap, Angular, React and Vuejs admin dashboard templates since 2016. They’re offering a Now or Never deal for Black Friday. Grab a 95% discount on their big bundle deal. Check it out!

Adminmart is a free Boostrap 4 Admin theme built with HTML and CSS that you can use to build a web application or a dashboard in no time. It has a clean and modern user interface with easy-to-use code. It’s free for commercial projects, and has lifetime free updates, ready-to-use elements, and much more.

Have a live preview to see Adminmart in action.

Cahoot is disrupting fulfillment for online sellers, just like how Airbnb disrupted the short-term accommodation market. With the Cahoot network, you can offer Seller Fulfilled Prime (SFP) in markets you can’t service before. Be closer to your customers and improve your margins on products that have been unprofitable due to exorbitant shipping costs.

Icons8 Photos is a resource that combines machine learning and professional photography to build up a creative community. Use a variety of models, objects, and backgrounds and customize photos together with other creators — just like developers do with code on GitHub. The photos are free for a link.

The Gutentype WordPress theme features all that you need to create a functional and usable blog. It features clean and well-balanced code. The theme is based on the Gutenberg page builder and works flawlessly with all Gutenberg blocks and content editing components. It’s WooCommerce-ready, making it easy to use the theme for eCommerce purposes.