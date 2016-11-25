Skip to main content

Black Friday: 2 Years of SitePoint Premium for $99

By SitePoint Offers

Offers

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Get 2 Years of SitePoint Premium for $99

Over $20,000 worth of SitePoint web development and design books and courses for $99.

Today, get two years of SitePoint Premium, for the price of 1 – save 50%!

Stay ahead of the game, and learn techniques to build better, faster, and more responsive websites and apps.

Here’s what you get:

  • Download ALL (80+) SitePoint ebooks and keep them forever
  • Download ALL (60+) courses, plus access to 250+ tutorials
  • Easy to follow paths, unlimited Q&A with friendly instructors, shareable certificates and code archives and samples

…plus access to every book and course we release in 2017 and 2018!

Buy now and save $99!

Did we mention priority access to everything we release in 2017 and 2018?

Teaser: Here’s what we have planned over the next few months…

  • Get Started with Functional JavaScript Programming [course]
  • PHP and MySQL: Novice to Ninja [book]
  • Designing UX: Prototyping [book]
  • Angular 2: Novice to Ninja [book]
  • Building a WordPress Theme From Scratch [course]
  • JavaScript Master [book]

Get 2 Years of SitePoint Premium for $99

The library covers all skill levels, including topics like WordPress, CSS, HTML, responsive web design, PHP, Ruby, JavaScript and much more.

All our stuff, yours to download, for just $99.

Buy now and save $99!

Grab this deal before it’s gone! Ends midnight Cyber Monday.

SitePoint Offers

SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns