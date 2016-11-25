Black Friday: 2 Years of SitePoint Premium for $99
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Over $20,000 worth of SitePoint web development and design books and courses for $99.
Today, get two years of SitePoint Premium, for the price of 1 – save 50%!
Stay ahead of the game, and learn techniques to build better, faster, and more responsive websites and apps.
Here’s what you get:
- Download ALL (80+) SitePoint ebooks and keep them forever
- Download ALL (60+) courses, plus access to 250+ tutorials
- Easy to follow paths, unlimited Q&A with friendly instructors, shareable certificates and code archives and samples
…plus access to every book and course we release in 2017 and 2018!
Did we mention priority access to everything we release in 2017 and 2018?
Teaser: Here’s what we have planned over the next few months…
- Get Started with Functional JavaScript Programming [course]
- PHP and MySQL: Novice to Ninja [book]
- Designing UX: Prototyping [book]
- Angular 2: Novice to Ninja [book]
- Building a WordPress Theme From Scratch [course]
- JavaScript Master [book]
The library covers all skill levels, including topics like WordPress, CSS, HTML, responsive web design, PHP, Ruby, JavaScript and much more.
All our stuff, yours to download, for just $99.
Grab this deal before it’s gone! Ends midnight Cyber Monday.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns