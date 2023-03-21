Best Web Design Tools & Resources for 2023: Ideal for Designers & Agencies

Good web design is critical for attracting and engaging prospective clients, whether you’re designing websites, mobile applications, or social media graphics. A judicious use of the right web design tools can also be applied to help improve the user experience (UX) for existing users or customers.

In today’s digitalized world, a tastefully designed website is a must. Prospective clients are likely to convert if you have a beautifully designed, eye-catching website as opposed to a plain platform. This is an area where selecting the best web design tools and resources can play an important role.

Given the seemingly endless list of available web design tools, the current web design landscape allows anyone to build their website. Bear in mind however, every website comes with different requirements with respect to skill sets, know-how, and the tools web designers may need.

If you’re a beginning web designer looking for a perfect tool to start your web design career or an experienced artist looking to explore new options, you’ll find it easier to pick a new web design tool from this list of 14 top web design tools and resources for agencies for 2023.

1. Brizy

If you’ve reached a point where you want to take your website building services to the next level, Brizy’s White Label website builder could be just what you need to make it happen.

Brizy is designed with agencies and resellers in mind; especially those that want to get a turnkey website builder solution for their business because with a white label website builder you can easily unlock more revenue for you or your web agency.

You are empowered to create beautiful and professional websites without any coding required or even resell the website builder solution under your brand. This means you can focus on growing your business and increasing revenue, and leave Brizy to do the heavy lifting.

Add your own branding to Brizy’s turnkey solution (Your clients will access the platform on your custom domain, they will see your logo and branding).

Take advantage of Brizy’s super-user friendly interface.

You can replace Brizy.cloud and Brizy.site with your own domain names.

Emails and other notifications that usually come from Brizy will now use your chosen address.

Cloud hosting, SSL, CDN, updates are included and managed by Brizy, so you can provide your clients with top notch, fast & secure infrastructure worry free.

If the Brizy White Label platform appeals to you simply click on the banner to visit their website.

2. Trafft – Premium Scheduling and Booking Software

Trafft is a simple, yet powerful appointment scheduling system you can use to schedule on-site or virtual appointments, accept payments, send reminders, and more; all with a single tool.

With Trafft, you can switch from your manual or semi-automated appointment scheduling process, speed up your booking process by as much as 75%, upgrade your customer service operation, increase client and employee loyalty, reduce no-shows, and boost client retention.

Sound like a lot for a small investment? It is.

Trafft features include managing coupons, custom domains and fields, group bookings, and service extras.

Trafft makes it easier to manage special days for employees.

Larger businesses can serve multiple locations from a single platform.

Trafft integrates seamlessly with Google Calendar, Google Meet, Mailchimp, SendFox, and Zoom.

Clients can submit payments online using Stripe, PayPal, Mollie, or Authorize.net.

Click on the banner to dig deeper into everything Trafft has to offer.

3. wpDataTables – Tables & Charts WordPress plugin

wpDataTables is a feature-rich, best-selling tables and charts WordPress plugin that will make your work with tables, charts and data management ever so much easier. 70,000+ companies and individuals have already put their trust in wpDataTables to work with financial, scientific, statistical, commercial and other data types.

wpDataTables –

uses 4 chart-building engines — Google Charts, Highcharts, Chart.js, and Apex Charts.

connects to MYSQL, MS SQL, PostgreSQL.

integrates with Elementor, Divi, Avada and WP Bakery.

creates tables that are natively responsive and can be used on any device type.

works quickly with up to millions of rows of data & allows you to create individual filters for your dataset.

makes tables editable; WordPress users can edit the content of the WordPress table inline, or in a generated form.

can highlight cells, rows, or columns depending on their content.

Click on the banner and learn even more.

4. Amelia – WordPress Booking Plugin

Amelia is a top-of-the-line WordPress booking plugin that can have an immediate impact on a business’s booking operations. Amelia is an excellent choice for client-oriented businesses such as beauty, healthcare, fitness, consulting, educational and training enterprises, and more.

Clients can book appointments online 24/4.

Amelia can also manage group bookings, event bookings, and ticket sales for events.

Clients can receive reminders and notifications via Email, SMS, and WhatsApp, and make payments via PayPal, Stripe, Mollie, or Razor.

Amelia can manage an unlimited number of appointments at multiple locations from a single platform.

5. Uncode – Creative & WooCommerce WordPress Theme

The Uncode Creative and WooCommerce WordPress theme is one of the top-selling themes of all times on Envato Market and has established a solid reputation with more than 100,000 sales.

You can build truly incredible WooCommerce websites with Uncode’s advanced drag & drop Product Builder, its configurable Ajax product Filters with Variations Swatches and impressive Shop layouts.

The package include 70+ carefully crafted importable pre-made designs that can be mixed and matched together with 550+ Wireframes sections.

Visit the website to view Uncode’s showcase of user-created websites.

6. Total WordPress Theme

As its name implies, Total is a flexible multipurpose WordPress theme that has an awfully lot to offer in the way of web design tools, elements, and options.

To name just a few; you have at your fingertips –

Total’s custom extended version of the WPBakery page together with easy to use demos and section templates.

the popular Slider Revolution for building eye-catching, engaging sliders.

hundreds of customization options.

Total fully integrates with WooCommerce, Elementor, WPML, and bbPress as well as the majority of popular plugins.

7. WhatFontIs – find font by image

At first glance, all font identification systems may appear to be quite similar in function – you simply upload an image and receive a list of similar fonts.

When testing the most popular font identification systems, WhatFontIs stood out as the most accurate with a success rate of 90% or higher in identifying fonts, regardless of their license type (free or commercial).

WhatFontIs offers a font identification system that delivers reliable results and helps users find the fonts they need at a reasonable cost.

8. Harington: The Perfect WordPress Theme for Your Portfolio

Harington is a creative portfolio theme that is packed with modern and responsive design features that help showcase your work the best possible way. From beautifully crafted sliders and portfolio grids to dynamic GSAP animations and AJAX loading, the Harington theme has what you need to make your creative portfolio stand out with features that include –

a user friendly and simple to use Options Panel.

Ajax Page Transitions that provide animation performance optimizations your users will appreciate.

a one-click Live Demo Import so you can easily pre-build a website in seconds.

9. Slider Revolution – The Best WordPress Video Slider Plugin

Slider Revolution has long been more than your typical slider plugin. It has even evolved into a video slider plugin, but it’s not your typical WordPress video slider plugin either.

It’s more than just a video editor or embedder as it comes with 250+ pre-built templates that will make your site appear to have been super-expensive and time consuming to create.

You can –

go through the templates’ slides and replace the video content with your own.

customize anything in your slider with the no-code visual editor and add it to any WordPress page.

It’s that simple.

10. Mobirise Website Building Software

Mobirise is a free offline downloadable app you can use to easily create small/medium websites, landing pages, and simple web stores. Its 7600+ beautiful website blocks, templates, and themes will help you start easily.

You can –

own your site, edit locally, and upload wherever you want.

code if you want; Mobirise provides full access to HTML.

earn money; Mobirise is free for commercial use.

use offline, or as a downloadable, desktop app.

Mobirise is perfect for non-techies and for fast prototyping and small customers’ projects.

11. Dr. Link Check – Broken Link Checker

Non-working links are not only annoying, but they reflect poorly on the professionalism of your website.

Dr. Link Check scans your entire website and examines each link to see –

if the URL is properly formatted,

if the server responds on time, if the SSL certificate is valid,

if the server returns an error code (404, 500, etc.),

if the link points to a parked domain,

and if the link appears on a blacklist for hosting malicious content.

Dr. Link Check can be configured to automatically run scans on a regular basis and report problems via email.

12. The Essential Grid WordPress plugin

The Essential Grid WordPress plugin is by far the best WordPress plugin for creating a thoroughly captivating gallery to show to visitors, customers, and clients. Essential Grid has a user base of 400,000 happy customers. You have –

50+ impressive and customizable grid templates to choose from.

stunning grid layout options to select from, ranging from boxed, full-width to full-screen layouts with even, masonry and cobble grid items.

fast & responsive designs that allow you to control how your grids appear on various devices.

the ability to feed your grid galleries with social media content.

13. Blocksy – Free WordPress Theme

Blocksy is a free WordPress theme that is lighter and faster than most similar WordPress themes. Blocksy was built from scratch to be 100% compatible with the Gutenberg editor and is WooCommerce and translation ready as well.

Blocksy’s modern and elegant pre-built demos (starter sites) are easy to access and customize.

Blocksy is fully compatible with the popular Elementor, Brizy, and Beaver Builder page builders.

Clean code: every single line of code is carefully written and easily maintainable.

The live preview feature ensures customizer changes are synced in real time in the preview window to minimize work flow time.

14. Avada WordPress Theme

The fact that ThemeFusion Avada is the #1 best-selling WordPress theme of all time with 750,000+ users and has garnered 24,000+ 5-star reviews on ThemeForest could be sufficient to make it your go-to theme. Other reasons include –

1-click pre-built site design importer and Avada’s live visual drag and drop builder.

Theme options that enable global style updating across your website.

Avada’s WooCommerce builder to create custom shop, cart, checkout, and product page layouts.

Responsiveness: your site will work on every device you own.

Top-notch customer support.

Conclusion

When a website is at the forefront of your internet brand or business it can increase your sales, improve your reputability, grow your business traffic, and ultimately result in more profit.

However, finding the best web design tools and resources for your specific needs isn’t an easy task with so many already out there.

These 14 best web design tools for designers will make your search easier. And you can use them to create amazing designs or improve existing ones.