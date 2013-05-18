basket.js caches scripts with HTML5 localStorage
By Sam Deering
I was thinking about doing this. Check it out guys. Go Addy! I might draw up some demos soon. Stay tuned.
I found that the mobile version of Bing used localStorage to reduce the size of their HTML document from ~200 kB to ~30 kB.
basket.js is a small JavaScript library supporting localStorage caching of scripts. If script(s) have previously been saved locally, they will simply be loaded and injected into the current document. If not, they will be XHR’d in for use right away, but cached so that no additional loads are required in the future.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
