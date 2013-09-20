Backbone.js routers are used to keep track of state in your app. Routers translate a path in the URL or in a hash of the URL into application state. In other words, routers map a path to a function. In Backbone.js apps, routers are used to instantiate the views, models and collections your app needs.

