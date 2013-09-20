Backbone.js Routers
Backbone.js routers are used to keep track of state in your app. Routers translate a path in the URL or in a hash of the URL into application state. In other words, routers map a path to a function. In Backbone.js apps, routers are used to instantiate the views, models and collections your app needs.
Learn how to use routers in Backbone.js on this short screencast.
This video is part of the Backbone.js: A practical beginner’s guide course.
Andy is a London based JavaScript developer at GoCardless, the only payment provider startup to offer a Direct Debit API. While he primarily works with JavaScript on the front end, he also writes Ruby, HTML, and CSS, and has a bit of a fixation with Node.js
