Tim's articles
Web Careers and Pushing Technology to Its Limits, with Alex Walker
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim, David and Alex discuss writing popular articles, pushing web technologies to the limit, and tips for designers looking for a web career..
Podcasting and the Future of Web Technologies
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Hosts Tim and David discuss the meaning of “Versioning”, the future of web technologies, and their visions for the future of the Versioning Show.
Finding Meaning in Your Web Career, with Mat Marquis
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim and David talk with Mat Marquis, a web designer well known for his work on responsive images, the Boston Globe redesign, and CSS container queries.
The Best Web Technologies to Learn, with Craig Buckler
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim and David speak with Craig Buckler about writing for the web, how the web has changed over time, and the best technologies to focus on in 2016.
Announcing The Versioning Podcast
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
We're excited to launch our new podcast: The Versioning Show, featuring the most interesting people who create the web.
Plesk Takes the Headache out of WebOps
By Tim Evko,
WebOps often requires the work of an entire team. With Plesk, one developer can handle everything from code to configuration, with security and ease.
How to Set Up a Blue-Green Deployment Methodology with AppFog
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko outlines the Blue-Green deployment methodology, and explains how you can put it into practice with AppFog.
How Telerik Platform Can Help You Build Your Next Mobile App
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko explains how Telerik Platform can help you build your next app.
The 12-Factor Apps Methodology: Implement It in Your Own Apps with AppFog
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko outlines the 12-Factor Apps methodology and explains how to put it into practice in your apps.
Watch: Loading Images the Lazy Loading Way
By Tim Evko,
You may have noticed that images on websites can be heavy and slow. In this screencast we'll take a look at how to lazyload an image, improving performance.
Watch: Performance with requestAnimationFrame
By Tim Evko,
Animation in JavaScript can be difficult to create, and even harder to optimize for performance. Learn how to get better at both with requestAnimationFrame.
Watch: Refactoring a Slow Animation
By Tim Evko,
In this screencast I'm going to show you how to refactor your CSS to improve and smoothen your animations.
Why Agile is a Competitive Advantage in a Digital Age
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko explores the history of agile and explains how and why you should make the process a central part of your development workflow.
Watch: Reviewing CSS Animation Performance
By Tim Evko,
In this video we'll look at CSS animations, frame rates, and why some CSS properties are better to animate than others.
The Release-Ready Agile Team
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko draws on an infographic from JIRA creator Atlassian to explain what sets agile, release-ready teams apart.
Video: Finding Performance Bottlenecks with Chrome Audits
By Tim Evko,
In this short video I go over a feature in chrome developer tools that's rarely used, but can deliver great insight when doing a performance audit.
Video: Profiling JavaScript Performance in Chrome
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko dives into the Chrome Developer Tools Profiler to demonstrate how to analyze JavaScript performance in the browser.
Video: Using CSS Stats to Remove Bloated CSS
By Tim Evko,
In this video I'll be reviewing a websites CSS rules to improve site performance with cssstats.com.
Video: Understanding webpagetest.org
By Tim Evko,
In this video I'll walk through webpagetest.org, explaining what to look for when evaluating a site for performance.
How to Get a Web Development Job
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko discusses how to get a web development job, offering resume, portfolio and interview tips, and suggestions on where to find the perfect job.
Rapid Charting with ZingChart’s Angular Directive
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko dives into ZingChart's Angular Directive, a way to create attractive, functional charts in no time.
Testing JavaScript with Jasmine, Travis, and Karma
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko teaches you how to use GitHub, Jasmine, Karma, and Travis to testing your JavaScript code and reduce the number of bugs in your code.
How to Manage an Outage with VictorOps
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko explains how VictorOps' tools — like its Transmogrifier and timeline views — can help a devops team before, during and after any incident.
Transmogrify Your DevOps Alerts and Avoid Downtime
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko takes a look at a new tool in the VictorOps arsenal, the almighty Transmogrifier, aimed at simplifying workflows and cutting down on alert fatigue
Wearables Won’t Make It
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko argues that the wearable revolution could be no more than a passing fad — and web developers shouldn't waste their time.
Being On-call Sucks: The Proof
By Tim Evko,
VictorOps surveyed 500 people working in devops to see how they handled being on-call. Tim Evko has the results, which show it's a tough ask for many.
All I Want for Christmas: CodePen Pro
By Tim Evko,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, Tim Evko took online IDE CodePen's Pro account for a spin —and we have three more licenses to give away!
A First Look at “Hooked”, a Guide to Building Habit-forming Products
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko takes a first look at "Hooked: How to Build Habit-forming Products", a new book offering a guide to making products people just have to use.
5 Innovative Ways to Use Web Data
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko shows 5 different ways people have harnessed web data, using the free tools from import.io.
Web Apps Are the Future
By Tim Evko,
Native mobile apps require storage space, an internet connection, and often need several data-heavy updates. Tim Evko says we should adopt web apps instead.