Neil Flanagan (B.A., B.Ed.St., M.Ed.Admin., Ph.D.) is a highly regarded management strategist, a sought-after keynote, conference and motivational speaker and a best-selling author. His previous books have all achieved international best-seller status. Jarvis Finger (B.A., B.Ed., M.Ed.Admin., FACEA, FQIEA, AAIM) is a well-known author and editor of a range of management books and magazines. A former executive manager in one of Australia's largest public organisations, he is the award-winning founder and editor of Australia's best-known management magazine for school administrators and author of several best-selling books on school management.