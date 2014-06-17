Lee has spent the past twenty years working at the intersection of journalism, academics and technology, amassing a broad array of experience producing and teaching with digital media. He has been a manager, teacher, trainer, producer and coder, and specializes in quickly adopting and synthesizing new technologies to create content and content management processes for a variety of media. He is currently an academic technologist at Emory University, charged with producing Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on the Coursera platform and managing the university’s WordPress and Google Search Appliance services.