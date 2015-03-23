Josh Kraus is a Chicago-born, Denver-based writer and mediocre autobiographist with an interest in art, entrepreneurship, and emerging industries. When he's not writing, he attends to his t-shirt business, Bird Fur. Find him at joshkra.us and birdfurtees.com.
Joshua's articles
The Advanced Guide to Facebook Graph Search
With an advanced understanding of Facebook search, you can gain remarkable consumer insight, or just find people who live in Cleveland and like turtles.
5 Important Considerations for an SEO-Friendly Site Redesign
Joshua Kraus explains exactly what you should aim for in a redesign that boosts your SEO.
4 Simple Ways To Create A Better Work Environment
Ever wonder how companies like Google get the best employees? They have great office perks. Here's four of the best ways to create a better work enviroment.
Problem Hunt: Solving The Problem of Finding A Problem
The best products solve a problem, and a new site helps entrepreneurs find great problems worth solving.
The Ultimate Guide to Online Communities for Entrepreneurs
Every successful entrepreneur needs help. Join one or all of these online communities and broaden your mind to new strategies, technologies,and key people.
How Designers and Developers Can Learn to Like Each Other
Designers and developers are not fated to butt heads forever. Follow this advice to create a designer/developer dream team.
A Short and Sweet List of the Best Freelancer Hacks
Manage unresponsive clients, avoid unproductive work and find higher paying jobs with this short and sweet list of freelancer hacks on Sitepoint.com.
7 Types of Freelancer Problem Clients
Do you have problem clients? We all do. Take a break from the stress and get a laugh out of these seven types of freelancer problem clients.
Three Elements of a Successful Product Launch Strategy
In this post, you will learn the three elements of a successful product launch strategy: distribution, promotion and support.
4 Passive Income Streams to Generate More Revenue
Generating passive income requires investing money, time, or both upfront to reap long-term financial benefits.
What Freelancer Schedules Actually Look Like
Three successful freelancers share their schedules and offer tips on productivity.
The Art Of The Side Project: A Conversation With Shane Labs
What's it like to work a full-time job while developing web development projects on the side? Shane Labs, founder of Side Project Profit, explains.
How to Work Inbound Marketing and SEO to Increase Ranking
SEO should not exist in a vacuum. To maximize its effectiveness, businesses must integrate SEO practices throughout their entire inbound marketing strategy.
Improve SEO Ranking in 24 Hours
Challenge yourself to improve SEO ranking in 24 hours with the following techniques.
How Much Should I Charge for SEO Services?
To accurately price your SEO services, there are a number of important factors to consider.
Make Money With ClickBank 2015 Affiliate Guide
With the right product and the right strategy, ClickBank can help you turn a sizable profit. Make Money With SitePoint's ClickBank 2015 Affiliate Guide.
The Freelance Toolkit: 10 Resources for Solopreneurs
Are you a solopreneur or freelancer? These 10 resources can help you stay up-to-date and always keep you "in-the-know." Check out these websites and tools.
Make Money Flipping Websites on Flippa
If you’re willing to put in the time and effort, flipping websites on Flippa can net you some serious coin.
The Dos and Don’ts of Relationship Marketing
Relationship marketing investments can foster customer loyalty and long-term engagement. Here are a few amazing relationship marketing examples to mirror.
The Lean Startup’s Eric Ries’ Bold New Experiment
Eric Ries' new book, The StartUp Way, will be crowdfunded via Kickstarter. The campaign ends Wednesday. Will you back it?
Gain Consumer Trust and Loyalty by Flaunting Your Flaws
By acknowledging their flaws, companies under heavy criticism can regain consumer trust and loyalty.
6 Business Buzzwords Translated by CEO Ryan Wilson
Ever wonder if business buzzwords actually have any meaning? Turns out, they do. Read how Ryan Wilson defines 6 business buzzwords.
4 Strategies to Penetrate an Oversaturated Market
Succeeding in an oversaturated market is challenging, but the right strategies can set your business apart from the competition.
5 Web Development Solutions to Common Marketing Problems
Sensing which common marketing problems can be remedied by smart development practices can be the difference between a successful campaign and a failed one.