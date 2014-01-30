Kitty's articles
A Creative Grid System With Sass and calc()
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo experiments with some advanced Sass features along with CSS's calc() function to create a flexible grid system.
Creating a Rainbow Border with Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo uses Sass to create a reusable function to mimic a technique used on Treehouse blog and some other websites where a border is given multiple colors.
My Current CSS and Sass Styleguide
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel gives some suggestions on how to keep CSS and Sass code more maintainable.
Dealing with Color Schemes in Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Many websites have styles set up as color modules. This articles considers how Sass can be used to make color schemes DRY and modular.
Architecture for a Sass Project
By Kitty Giraudel,
Some suggestions for organizing modules in a Sass project for easier development and maintainability. Helpful for those working on a team or on their own.
Is Compass to Sass what jQuery is to JavaScript?
By Kitty Giraudel,
What exactly is compass in comparison to Sass? Can their relationship be compared to that of jQuery and JavaScript?
A Sass Component in 10 Minutes
By Kitty Giraudel,
This post demonstrates how we can build a modular, reusable, DRY Sass component using a number of different Sass features.
What Nobody Told You About Sass’s @extend
By Kitty Giraudel,
Most Sass developers have a basic grasp of @extend. This article expands on the topic and shows you some things you might not know.
Sass: Mixin or Placeholder?
By Kitty Giraudel,
A look at what mixins and placeholders are in Sass, and when is the right time to use each.