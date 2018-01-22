Jonathan is a software engineer specializing in web development and teaching application development concepts. He has have instructed programming courses in Ruby on Rails and Node.js with Express.js. His world revolves around technology, creativity, innovation, and exploration. He's currently a senior engineer at Bloomberg LP, lead developer at Logorithms LLC, and author of Get Programming with Node.js (though Manning Publications).
Jonathan's article
How to Build a Simple Web Server with Node.js
JavaScript
By Jonathan Wexler,
Jonathan Wexler walks through the steps for installing Node.js, and shows how to build a Node.js module and jump right in to initializing a web server.