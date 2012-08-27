Former owner and partner of web firm Jenesis Technologies, John is currently Director of Digital Strategy at Haines Local Search, a company providing local search marketing solutions to SMBs, including print and Internet Yellow Pages, web design, and local SEO. When not working or spending time with his family, John offers great sales and marketing advice on his blog, Small Business Marketing Sucks. When not working or spending time with his family, John offers great sales and marketing advice on his blog, Small Business Marketing Sucks.
John's articles
So You Got the Meeting. Now What?
By John Tabita,
Why Clients Buy—and It’s Not What You Think
By John Tabita,
“Why Should I Choose You?”
By John Tabita,
John Tabita pinpoints factors that can influence a client to choose to do business with you.
Get Noticed: Standing Out in a Crowded Market
By John Tabita,
14 Simple Rules to Getting That Promotion
By John Tabita,
Throw Your Prospect a Bone, Not the Entire Meal
By John Tabita,
Sales prospecting requires giving your prospect some but not all of what they want.
The Art of Pricing: Always Have a Higher-Priced Option
By John Tabita,
The Art of Pricing
By John Tabita,
Stop Costing and Start Pricing
By John Tabita,
What’s a “Call-to-Action” and Why do I Need One?
By John Tabita,
Landing Larger Clients: Make the Fourth Sale First
By John Tabita,
Using LinkedIn to Prospect for Larger Clients
By John Tabita,
Prospecting for Larger Clients: The New Online is Offline
By John Tabita,
How to Build Your LinkedIn Network
By John Tabita,
While LinkedIn may not be the most glamorous of social networks, it rocks in the B2B world. Here's what you may have been missing.
How to Become Influential
By John Tabita,
Get Recognized!
By John Tabita,
Network Your Way to “Business Person” Status
By John Tabita,
How to Prospect for Larger Clients
By John Tabita,
How to Land Your First Big Client
By John Tabita,
Six Reasons to Target Larger Clients
By John Tabita,
Think Like a Business Owner
By John Tabita,
How You Interact with the Customer is More Important Than What You Sell
By John Tabita,
Six Sales Axioms to Help You Win More Business
By John Tabita,
If the Client Thinks Your Price is too High, He’s Right
By John Tabita,
When Something Goes Wrong in the Sales Process, It’s Your Fault
By John Tabita,
Surviving in a Crowdsourced, Do-it-Yourself Web Designing World
By John Tabita,
“Why should I hire you when I can crowdsource it?”
By John Tabita,
Taking Control of Your Inbox
By John Tabita,
How to Compete against “I Can Do It Myself”
By John Tabita,
Why should I hire you when I can do it myself?
By John Tabita,