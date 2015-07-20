Jeff's articles
Live Q&A with Miriam Suzanne on Susy and Toolkits
By Jeff Smith, Miriam Suzanne,
Miriam will be joining us on the 18th August, 2PM (PST) for our next SitePoint Community Q&A to talk about Susy and toolkits! Start entering your questions now.
Translating CSS for Paged Media with Rachel Andrew
By Angela Molina, Rachel Andrew, Jeff Smith,
Last week we spoke with Rachel Andrew, a CSS Working Group Invited Expert about CSS for paged media. Here's a recap of your questions for her.
HTTP vs IPFS: is Peer-to-Peer Sharing the Future of the Web?
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith introduces the Inter-Planetary File System (IPFS), a peer-to-peer hypermedia protocol proposed as an alternative to HTTP.
More Tips for Defensive Programming in PHP
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith expands on his previous "Defensive programming" post by offering more tips on making sure your apps do what they're supposed to. Check it out!
Recognizing and Dealing with Impostor Syndrome
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith looks at the phenomenon of impostor syndrome, how it can affect web professionals, and how you can take steps to deal with it.
First Look at Flarum – Next Generation Forums Made Simple
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith looks at Flarum, the soon to be released PHP forum. We talk about features, installation, customization, and more!
Getting Hired as a Developer: Tips from Senior Recruiters
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith gives tips on resumes, portfolios, research & preparation for getting hired as a web dev, with expert advice from senior recruiters at Atlassian.
How to Manage Time as a Freelancer
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith looks at the challenges of being a freelancer and how best to manage time, balance work and life, and deal with non-billable time.
Defensive Programming in PHP
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff explains Defensive Programming - an approach to programming that aims to predict and intercept problems before they exist by following good practices