Eric M. Stone has been deeply involved in technology for over twenty-five years. With a vast range of experience spanning the financial, manufacturing and large retail spaces, he specializes in systems architecture, automation, disaster recovery, and high-availability. Considered by many to be the "technical resource of last resort", Mr. Stone solves thorny issues that others cannot. As owner of Wyzaerd Consulting, his tremendous passion for technology is reflected in the life-long pursuit of excellence in providing the best solutions for his multi-billion-dollar clients. Eric is an absolute Apple/*nix devotee. His favorite language is Perl, and he is a hardcore command-line / vim user.