Elio is a open source designer and founder of Ura Design. He coordinates community initiatives at SitePoint as well. Further, as a board member at Open Labs Hackerspace, he promotes free software and open source locally and regionally. Elio founded the Open Design team at Mozilla and is a Creative Lead at Glucosio and Visual Designer at The Tor Project. He co-organizes OSCAL and gives talks as a Mozilla Tech Speaker at various conferences. When he doesn’t write for SitePoint, he scribbles his musings on his personal blog.
Elio's articles
5 More Killer Firefox Addons for Designers
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio is both a talented designer and a Mozilla devotee. Here combines his loves to give you his favorite Firefox addons for designers.
How to Create a Slick Infographic with Piktochart
By Elio Qoshi,
Infographics are often the most effective way to transmit big ideas quickly, but you need to get the graphic right. Elio takes Piktochart for a spin.