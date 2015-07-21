Doyin is a web developer and freelance writer from Nigeria. Founder at Spantus. When not designing, you can find her writing on her personal blog.
Doyin Faith's articles
Introduction to Wordmove – a WordPress Deployment Tool
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu introduces us to a powerful Ruby package - Wordmove, which offers a very fast and easy automated WordPress website deployment.
8 of the Best Free Related Posts Plugins for WordPress
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu reviews 8 of the best free related post plugins available on the WordPress repository to help boost user engagement on your site.
Enhance Your WordPress Comments with a Mention Feature
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu demonstrates how to write a handy WordPress plugin that brings in a Twitter-like mention feature into your WordPress site.
How to Migrate a WordPress Site to a New Domain and Hosting
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu covers how to migrate a WordPress site to a new host and domain name, avoiding many of the common problems experienced with migrations.
10 Tips for Reducing the Bounce Rate on Your WordPress Site
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu explains why reducing bounce rate is important, as well as 10 tips to help you reduce the bounce rate on your WordPress website.
12 Ways to Speed up Your WordPress Website
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu covers twelve of the best ways to speed up your WordPress website, helping you easily work on improving your overall page speed.
5 Things You May Not Know about Jetpack for WordPress
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin highlights five great features of the Jetpack plugin for WordPress that you may not know about, including how to enable, configure, and use them.