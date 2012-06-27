Zev Laderman is co-Founder and CEO of Newvem, an Israeli-based cloud analytics company. Zev is a highly experienced executive in the enterprise and start-up space. He has successfully led and sold two companies, including Aduva to Sun Microsystems and Tradeum to VerticalNet, seeded and contributed to WIX, the industry leading rich-graphic Webtop publishing SAAS platform, and built successful business units within Oracle.