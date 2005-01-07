2004 – Open Source Year in Review

Programming By Blane Warrene, January 28, 2005

The start of a new year is, of course, a time to look back and consider the year we’re wrapping up — and to prepare for the one ahead. In the technology world, this is happening at a frenzied pace as pundits seek to distill the past twelve months and possibly score big over the next twelve with a bull’s-eye prediction or two.