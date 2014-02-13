Ada is a fulltime freelancer and Web entrepreneur with more than a decade of IT experience. She enjoys design, writing and likes to keep pace with all the latest and greatest developments in tech. In addition to SitePoint, she also writes for Syntaxxx and some other design, development, and business sites.
Ada's articles
A Better CAPTCHA: Are We There Yet?
Sorting real humans from bots has been a challenge since the earliest days of the web. CAPTCHA has served us well, but can we do better?
Simple Ergonomics Tips for Desk Jockeys
Ergonomics is the study of 'It's not what you do, it's the way that you do it'. Today Ada pulls together a checklist of simple ergonomics tips.
6 Great Firefox Extensions for Designers
Firefox extensions have been a boon to designers since it's birth. Ada gives you her favorite six extensions.
Learn GIMP: From Greenhorn to Guru in 19 Lessons
The hardest part of giving up Photoshop is going back to 'ground zero' as you learn GIMP. Ada is here to fast track your GIMP skills from chump to champ!
Linux Design Tools: High-end Design on a Low-end Budget?
There's no doubt that the world of open source is technically savvy, but can it deliver the design polish? Ada Ivanoff looks at Linux design tools.