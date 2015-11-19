Announcing the Winners of the Ultimate 80s Movie Poster Contest

There are certain numbers that always stick with you:

21 gigawatts of power needed to send Doc and Marty back to the future. 2 classic blunders: never get involved in a land war in Asia and never get involved in a battle of wits with a Sicilian when death is on the line. 2029: the year from which Kyle Reese comes to save Sarah Connor.

But here at SitePoint, there’s one number that really sticks out to us right now:

6,095

That’s the number of entries we received for our Ultimate 80’s Movie Poster Contest! Yes, we are serious. And don’t call us, “Shirley”.

We’re grateful to GraphicStock and 99Designs for teaming up with us in this incredible giveaway.

We’d also like to thank all the designers who submitted work and made this a smashing success. To gain access to over 300,000 fully-licensed stock images, including many of the images used to create the posters below, sign up now at GraphicStock.com for only $99 per year.

Now, without further ado, it’s time to announce the winners.

[insert epic “In The Air Tonight”-like drum roll]

1st Place Winner ($5,000 Cash Prize): The Martian by ultrastjarna

2nd Place Winner ($1,000 Cash Prize): Drive by bntek

Runners Up (free year of GraphicStock):

Runner up #1: Her by AikDesign

Runner up #2: Ex Machina by A.a.a|i

Runner up #3: Top Gun by ABET317

Runner up #4: The Breakfast Club by LQDesignLLC

Runner up #5: Jobs by Mac”

Runner up #6: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off by CKD73

Runner up #7: The Goonies by Eastwood Studio

Runner up #8: The Social Network by wiktia

Runner up #9: Memoirs of a Geisha by bravoboy

Runner up #10: The Karate Kid by Sebastian Roy

Congratulations to our winners! To quote Ghostbusters, “You came, you saw, you kicked its ass!”