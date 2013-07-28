Added HTML5 Validation to the on-screen keyboard
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
A while ago I uploaded a demo (enhancements of the jQuery on-screen keyboard). Since I have added support for HTML5 form validation. In the write function it basically checks the inputs for HTML5 validation rules to determine output write. This is the gist of it:
See Keyboard Demo
write: function(m) {
var $el = jsKeyboard.currentElement,
val = $el.val(),
charStr = String.fromCharCode(m),
pos = jsKeyboard.currentElementCursorPosition,
output = [val.slice(0, pos), charStr, val.slice(pos)].join(''),
doWrite = true;
//max length - html5: maxlength="x"
if ($el.attr('maxlength'))
{
doWrite = (output.length <= $el.attr('maxlength'));
}
//allow numbers only - html5: number attribute
if (doWrite && $el.hasAttr('datatype'))
{
if ($el.attr('number'))
{
doWrite = !isNaN(charStr);
}
}
//more HTML5 validation rules here...
//if passed validation do it.
if (doWrite)
{
$el.val(output);
jsKeyboard.currentElementCursorPosition++; //+1 cursor
}
jsKeyboard.updateCursor();
}
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
