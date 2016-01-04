Ace the Project Management Professional Exam With This $79 Bundle
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Whether you’re a business owner, an engineer, a manager, or even completely new to the workforce, project management skills can majorly boost your career (and your salary). Especially when you have the certification to back up your skills. Get the Project Management Certification bundle at SitePoint Shop for $79.
This bundle is valued at $3,188 and includes six courses that’ll prep anyone—including business owners and engineers—to ace the globally recognized Project Management Professional exam. Those new to the industry will pick up fundamentals in the beginners course. There’s also plenty of advanced material covering communication techniques, team building, progress tracking, budgeting, and more. And to ensure you’re really exam-ready, you’ll get unlimited practice testing during your two years of access to the bundle.
Set your sights on a bigger paycheck in 2016. Get the Project Management Certification bundle for $79 on the SitePoint Shop.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns