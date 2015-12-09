Access Hulu, Netflix, and More Anywhere in the World
Traveling outside of the country usually means a break from your favorite shows, thanks to geo-restrictions that block streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Unless you have Getflix. Get lifetime access for just $39 at SitePoint Shop.
Netflix is the fastest, simplest way to bypass geo-restrictions—instead of resorting all of your traffic through a different server, it only routes the traffic needed. The result? Top speeds and all of your favorite streaming channels. Watch TV, stream movies, catch the game, and listen to online radio without installing any software, no matter where you are in the world.
Grab lifetime access to Getflix now for $39!
